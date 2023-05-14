On January 1, 1863, The Emancipation Proclamation, officially known as Proclamation 95, was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.

If your basic public school U.S. history course knowledge leads you to believe at that moment, Lincoln freed the enslaved people of the United States, you would be in good company.

A 2020 survey by American Trustees and Alumni indicated that 88% of American college graduates believe that as well.

For all the greatness of Lincoln, he was a master of threading the needle of slavery. His Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved persons only in those states controlled by the Confederacy, which as of 1863 numbered 10.

The border states of Maryland, Delaware, Missouri and Kentucky, all declaring loyalty to the Union, all active slave states, were not governed by Lincoln's emancipation. Nor were Tennessee, much of Louisiana, and that part of Virginia that became West Virginia as the Confederacy was no longer in control there.

It wasn't until late 1863 that the military governor of Tennessee, Andrew Johnson, freed the dozens of enslaved persons he claimed to own. Upon Lincoln's assassination, then-Vice President Andrew Johnson became the 17th president of the United States.

For William Wright and the rest of the 225,000 enslaved African-Americans living in Kentucky on January 1, 1863, life as they had come to expect, perpetual and generational servitude, ironically for them in a Union slave state, became appreciably worse.

At the beginning of the war, 24 year-old Willie Wright, enslaved by the Julian/Russell family since birth, had become Captain John Wilcox Russell's plantation foreman.

From his oral history captured in the Worth County Index in 1900, Willie describes how he perceived himself as the essential, trustworthy and reliable right-hand man for Captain Russell.

By 1861, Wright had four children with Charlotte Loomis on the Russell plantation. Willie named his sons Russell Wright and Julian Wright.

It was these "nice" people — the plantation owners — who, upon the much-delayed call-up for additional federal troops from Kentucky in early 1864, marched their enslaved military age men away from their wives and children to the "Colored" enlistment point in Frankfort, signed each over to the union army, and was immediately paid a $300.00 per head bounty, in gold U.S. coins.

Captain Russell, always the astute businessman and millionaire many times over, collected $7,800 — $150,000 dollars in 2023 — for the 26 human souls sold one last time in the final days and at the death knell of the slavery culture of the south. It would take the state of Kentucky until 1976 to finally ratify the Emancipation Proclamation made law by the 13th Amendment.

On June 29, 1864, William Wright mustered into Company H, 114th United States Colored Infantry at Frankfort Kentucky and from there went to Camp Nelson Kentucky for equipment issue and training.

The conditions at Camp Nelson were horrid and gruesome. By 1863, with slavery untouched in Kentucky, the Union area commander issued General Order 41, authorizing the US Army at Camp Nelson to impress into forced labor “6,000 laborers from the slave population of the area.”

Impressment was the policy of the US and Confederate governments to seize food, animals, and other materials, including enslaved people, to support armies in the field during the war.

Camp Nelson commander, Brigadier General Speed S. Fry, acknowledged the crucial part enslaved laborers played in developing the base, stating that “Had it not been for the impressed hands, the depots and fortifications would have been very far short of completion.”

Yet at the time of Willie Wright's enlistment, with Lincoln's re-election hanging in the balance and the Union's will to continue the battle waning, the outcome of the Civil War would come to rest on the backs of African-American soldiers whom just months earlier had been enslaved in the border states.

Opening enlistment to African-Americans resulted in unexpected consequences. With nowhere else to go and with the wrath of Southern culture raining down upon them, the families of many enlistees converged on Camp Nelson for protection.

Unprepared and unwilling, the Union military authority failed to feed, house and to provide clean water and proper sanitation for the population. A microcosm of the nation, Camp Nelson highlights the complex and contradictory ideals and policies of the US Army and the country itself in the Civil War.

On January 3, 1865, the 114th United States Colored Infantry, became part of the all African-American XXV Corp of General Benjamin Butler's Army of the James.

For the next three months, newly promoted Corporal William Wright first led his squad during the final days of the Siege of Petersburg and Richmond Virginia. Next, on April 3, 1865, he marched his men into defeated Confederate capital, Richmond as part of the first elements of the XXV Corps. Finally, Willie Wright and his men were engaged with Lee's Army of Northern Virginia at the Battle of Appomattox, and on April 9, 1865, they were guards at the Appomattox Court House as Lee surrendered to US Grant.

As the joys of freedom seemed to be just about coming true, the all too common stories of oppressed peoples, known from biblical times forward, became reality for Willie Wright.

When Captain John Russell enlisted him and 25 other enslaved men into the Union Army, few believed that they would come out the other side alive. Many did not. Eleven of the 26 total died of disease before the end of their enlistment. Five died in battle or from battle wounds. 16 of 26 — 60% of the men of Russell plantation who served in the USCI with William Wright — died because of it.

Against the odds, Willie had survived. Yet while he had served in Virginia, his wife Charlotte and son Julian had died at Camp Nelson of disease.

When he asked to be discharged so he could take care of what was left of his family, Corporal Wright was granted one month's unpaid leave, took two months and was demoted and informed that his enlistment was for three years and he would not be released from duty until 1867.

In June 1865, the 114th Regiment United States Colored Infantry was assigned occupation duty in an armpit of civilization for an infantry unit, Brazos Santiago, Texas. It was rumored that remnants of the Confederate Army were reorganizing in Mexico.

For the next two years the 114th USCI patrolled the Rio Grande, never receiving pay until mustered out at Brazos Santiago on April 2, 1867.

Next Week: What Do I Do Now? 1867-1871