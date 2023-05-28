Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the past 150-plus years, generations of the family of William Wright, a Civil War hero, a gentleman farmer, a neighbor, and a friend, and for 26 years, from 1837 in Virginia to 1864 in Kentucky enslaved on plantations in the South, have made their mark on the fabric of life here in North Iowa.

When Willie and Mary Ellen Wright and their five children left Kentucky for Iowa in 1871, they became part of a great migration of African-Americans out of the South. Post-Civil War Reconstruction period politics left African-Americans hearing a story of freedom and equality that was nothing but an allegory for a different kind of disenfranchisement and inequality. Slavery of the soul had not seen emancipation.

Yet as most freemen navigated to the large, industrialized urban areas and the vast factory jobs in the North, a few families stayed true to their farming roots and came here. The Wright family rented a farm in Falls Township, Cerro Gordo County, located two and one-half miles east of Plymouth Woods.

By the time of the enumeration of the population of the United States via the tenth decennial census of June 1, 1880, William and Mary Ellen Wright were heads of a household that contained nine children ages two to 18. Supplemental specialized farm schedules included with the extant data collected at that time provides a snapshot of the Wright's farming operation:

160 crop acres

Eight acres permanent pasture

Value of all farm products produced: $1892.00

18 Acres of Clover Hay

Four head milk cows

Four head feeder cattle

Four calves dropped

Four fat cattle sold

One steer stolen and not recovered

400 lbs of butter made

31 feeder pigs

35 laying hens

20 geese

250 dozen eggs collected

The Wright Farm was Grant Wood's "American Gothic," but depicting people of color. The Wright Farm was Thomas Hart Benton's "Loading Corn," but depicting people of color. The Wright Farm was John Steurt Curry's "The Homestead" but depicting people of color.

Perhaps my favorite story of William Wright in those North Iowa pioneer days of the 1870s is chronicled in a 902 page single volume printed in 1884 by Union Publishing Company of Springfield, Illinois, titled: "History of Mitchell and Worth Counties, Iowa".

On page 873 of the referenced volume begins a 1,500 word retelling of the pioneer story "Thirty Hours in a Snow Storm".

Although not the primary subject of this tale, William Wright is without question the hero of the better than expected happy ending.

David Duncan, a Falls Township farmer, left home on the morning of Jan. 7, 1873, for Plymouth Woods, a distance of five miles, for a load of firewood. A beautiful calm winter day in Cerro Gordo County saw Duncan clothed and equipped for spring rather than prepared for a prairie blizzard. Having cut a cord he loaded his cutter and began the slow trip home as the late afternoon winter sun began to set with an eerie and ominous dark red.

Within 10 minutes a squall line and whiteout blizzard engulfed him and his team. The storm raged as only an Iowa blizzard can. Within an instant both Duncan and his horses were blinded. He unhitched his team and left them to live or die on their own. Covered only with a horsehide carriage blanket and using a twisted limb as a walking stick, the blizzard only intensified as David Duncan wandered aimlessly trying to set a true path home over the next 30 hours.

Nearly blind and half-frozen, a day and a half into an arctic hell, Duncan first stumbled into a haystack, that was next to a barn, which had to be close to a house and his salvation.

As he fell forward into the front door with a loud thunk, it was opened by the startled owner, William Wright, a Black man whose family rallied to save Duncan's life over the next few days. Here he found rest and food and shelter and was treated with the greatest kindness from people living two short miles from his own farm, he had never met.

On the fourth day, January 10, 1873, William Wright set out towards the Duncan homestead and carried the news to his family that Duncan was alive. It was Dr. T.J. Hunt of Northwood, who had to amputate a portion of each of David Duncan's feet and several fingers from each hand, who told the world it was the Wright family who had saved the life of the frozen farmer.

It was a tribute written and published October 31, 1901, a couple weeks after William Wright's death from stomach cancer, by "Worth County Index" owner, editor and publisher Frank Scammon that sets a standard for how we should all desire to be remembered:

" … he had the respect and confidence of all who knew him having lived an honorable and upright life. He leaves his wife Mary and a large family of children and grandchildren who will miss his counsel and his good and simple and upright example. We trust the old soldier has reached a realm where the color line is never drawn and where every form of slavery is unknown."

My great-great grandparents, North Iowa farmers themselves; back-fence neighbors of William and Mary Ellen Wright and their family when they farmed in Barton Township, Worth County, and buried within 20 feet of William in Newburg Cemetery, did not pass down oral history; did not share stories of their neighbors whom had been slaves, did not even consider that the Wright kids should come over and play, or stay for a meal or share chores.

My ancestors, as yours, were people of their times, and those times were at their worst, brutally self-centric, thoughtlessly inconsiderate and blatantly biased of those outside of their racial, ethnic, religious and social circles.

At their best, they could rally as a community through tragedies and disasters, through epidemics and droughts, through floods and calamities, economic depressions and wars.

Does any of that sound familiar?

Genealogy has compressed 150 years of North Iowa history, from territory to statehood and to the 21st century, allowing us to get into the spirits and minds of our family trees only to point out that in many ways we have not come far enough along with the "love thy neighbor as thyself" thing.

I hope you've stuck with me in telling you the story of William Wright over these past few weeks and have enjoyed the tale as much as I have enjoyed telling it.

We are America's story … like each other or not.