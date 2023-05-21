On April 2, 1867, the United States declared they would no longer need the services of Private William Wright, Company H, 114th Regiment, United States Colored Infantry. There was an indignity regarding how swiftly and completely the United States Colored Troops units, and the African-American soldiers themselves, were discarded.

The soldiers serving along the Rio Grande for a full two years after Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox Courthouse were mustered out at Brazos Santiago, Texas by the thousands.

The written record of Willie's muster out documents summarizes the intransigence of the unyielding organizational and systemic attitudes towards Black American soldiers after the Civil War in both the South and the North.

You couldn't get farther south than Brazos Santiago Texas without finding yourself in Mexico… or the Gulf of Mexico. Willie Wright would have a long journey back home.

Upon final muster out in 1867, the soldiers of the USCT had not been paid since 1866. Generally expecting a nest-egg type payment for past services rendered, the paymaster delivered quite a jolt, as the federal government began offsetting salary due by expenses claimed to be owed by these soldiers.

Of the $316 dollars of Willie's accrued pay, he ended up with paper money and two Indian Head pennies totaling $41.02. In the coup de grâce of rancorous actions, Uncle Sam unilaterally and non-contractually debited his earned salary for:

• Due US for one canteen lost: 65 cents.

• Due US for one destroyed and unserviceable haversack-$1.06.

• Due US for cost of family meals-one month Camp Nelson, KY-$3.10

• Due US for cost of provided round-trip transportation to Camp Nelson and return-family burial-$23.26.

• Due US-two coffins for contraband burial-Camp Nelson-$4.90.

• Due US for original equipment issue 114th Rgmt USCI-$28.64

• Due US for lost ammunition-$4.75. And on and on it went.

With no money, no job, and the remnants of his family scattered to places unknown, the question on the mind of freeman William Wright, as well as thousands of his band of brothers was, "What do I do now?"

As Willie made his way back to Kentucky, he was sure that Captain Russell would need him back on the Russell Plantation as the foreman. Freemen in droves had the same line of thoughts as they sought to return to the only homes and lives they had ever known.

What returning formerly enslaved soldiers found waiting for them, especially in the border states, was the same old book, but a different deadly page. By 1866, the Ku Klux Klan had emerged throughout the old South and was particularly active in Tennessee and Kentucky.

By his own oral history, it took Willie Wright over five months to travel the 1,500 miles from Texas to Kentucky. The backlash experienced by African Americans, especially former Union soldiers while they traveled, was swift and brutal. Although the Union military maintained a level of martial law in the South until 1868, the border state of Kentucky was a free for all for violence and discrimination.

Captain John Wilcox Russell did not welcome Willie or any of the returning freemen. Seeking to return as plantation foreman, the only deal offered was to sharecrop a plot of tobacco for the Russell family. The only terms offered guaranteed Willie Wright never-ending poverty and financial slavery to the Russell's.

Captain Russell was a vocal southern Democrat, also know as "Redeemers."

Redeemer Democrats were opposed to the policies of reconstruction. The redemption philosophy part was not only to resurrect, strengthen and expand the antebellum southern culture, but to use states rights based laws to deny African Americans all levels of their freedoms.

By 1870 when the first post-Civil War census was enumerated, Willie Wright is shown as a farm laborer living in an old slave cabin on Russell Plantation.

He had remarried and found and reclaimed his surviving children. His new wife, a Civil War widow, brought a tassel of kids to the family as well. A new son was born to them in May 1870, who was named Julian, the namesake of Willie's son who had died at Camp Nelson in 1865.

Captain John Wilcox Russell, War of 1812 decorated veteran, riverboat captain, politician, plantation owner, millionaire and slaveholder, died in late 1869. The plantation went on with the next generation. The younger Russells were not the "kind" plantation owners as Willie described their father, having been indoctrinated with the belief in racial inequality by the "Redeemers" and preachers of the "lost cause" mythology.

In his own words, Willie tells us the rest of this story, "Af'er Cap'n died, I got worried my family be Ku Kluxed, an' steam boated us all, right smart, up the ol' Missip' all the way to I'way."

