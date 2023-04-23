The United States of America into which Willie Wright was born in 1837 was on a quick-time march toward a hardly inconceivable and ultimately unavoidable liminal conflict resulting in the Civil War.

In that same year, the Virginia state legislature, controlled by slaveholders in votes and in money from tobacco and cotton exports and the slave trade itself, ratified changes to its original state constitution of 1776 that provided provisions for an "emigration clause."

As with many states-rights laws passed in states that became the Confederacy, and more to the point, border states within the Union, emigration became code for the slave trade. In Virginia, it was legal for Africans to "emigrate" from Africa and immigrate by the thousands, via the Middle Passage in slave ships into the state of Virginia, usurping the power of the federal government to ban slavery.

With an ever-increasing pace and gait throughout the 50 years since the U.S. Constitution — and the 45 years since the Bill of Rights — were ratified into law, the diametrically opposing moral constructs practiced by the North and the South, on a personal level, decimated William Wright's family, severing a family tree that died at its very roots.

Willie's only memories of his mother are of being sundered from her as she was sent 200 miles away to cook at a lead mine operated by plantation owner and slaveholder Major James Julian, who was also his biological father. Willie Wright, separated in the spring of 1842 at the age of five, never saw nor heard from or of his mother again.

It was tobacco that fueled the economic engine of the antebellum South. The machinery was the manual labor of enslaved Africans, and forced labor started before children were shedding baby teeth.

On the Julian Plantation, with 14 other Black children effectively orphaned in one manner or another by slavery, Willie Wright put in day after day, sun up to sundown, planting tobacco, weeding tobacco, picking rocks from tobacco fields, harvesting tobacco, separating tobacco, bundling seasoned tobacco, baling seasoned tobacco and then starting the cycle all over again.

The years of life for those enslaved became infinite and perpetual Groundhog Day.

55 years later, when William Wright spent three January days collecting wool and spinning yarns from memories of life as a child slave in Virginia for publisher Frank Scammon of the "The Worth County Index," his tone and twinkle in his eyes betrayed the horrors of all of those childhood terrors.

Quoting from his published 1900 interview and the notes of Mr. Scammon, Willie describes his long-dead slaveholder and father, Major James Julian:

"When I was livin' in Virginny, workin' for Major Julian, well he was a kind master. He was gettin' real old when I was jus' a boy. Major tol' us all that when he died, we'd all be free. He was just gonna let us be free. In his will he said we'd be free and get our papers. Well, when he died, we were all sad, but he had promised we'd be free. We waited. Then his sons broke his last will with the judge declarin' him 'non compos mentis' an' jus' like that we went back to the tobaccy fields."

I wish I could tell you that this story was horribly unique. Yet the practice of breaking the last will and testament of slaveholders whose manumission and enfranchisement of their enslaved workforce was their last request was the commonplace ubiquitous outcome.

The sons of Major James Julian effectively re-enslaved over 100 African-Americans, including Willie Wright.

They ranged in ages from 3 to 73. Then, after the tobacco harvest was over and their profits taken, the brothers Julian divided them up in a manner that maximized their dollar value and sold them once again to slave-owning plantations in Kentucky and Tennessee, and Arkansas, and Mississippi and Louisiana.

On the long forced march to Kentucky, Willie Wright walked right through the only shoes he had ever had. He was sold for $475 to Captain John Russell, a War of 1812-decorated veteran, owner of an 11,000-acre plantation, a fleet of river steam ships … and 216 enslaved human souls.

Next Week: 26 years a slave: Life in Kentucky