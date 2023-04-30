As the decennial U.S. Federal Census for 1850 was enumerated in Franklin County, Kentucky, young William Wright, age 14, was listed as chattel in the property inventory of John Wilcox Russell.

Identified only by gender, age, and a capital "B" signifying Black, on what is known as a slave schedule, Willie was valued, as were other slaves held, in dollars, along with farm implements and livestock, summed into a total value of assets owned by Russell as of Sept. 17, 1850.

Although slave numbers were also tallied on the U.S. Census for 1820, 1830, 1840, and 1860, it was the 1850 census that proved to be the apex of slave numbers reported to the federal government.

Each slaveholder's inventoried listing of the number of human beings claimed as owned and most certainly enslaved was associated with their specific census data, and has, in this age of trillions of pages of digitized historic records, become a lamp shining light on the painful lost family history of many Black Americans.

In 1850, U.S. Census enumerators filled out 345,525 slave schedules supplementing the census and tabulating a total of 3,204,313 enslaved human souls living in the United States of America.

In context, Kentucky, in 1850 Willie Wright's home, reported 210,981 enslaved persons; third in total, only behind Virginia and Georgia. Minnesota Territory and Indiana and Ohio, states sharing a border with Kentucky reported zero. Illinois and Missouri, also sharing a border with Kentucky, enumerated 331 and 87,422 respectively.

As shocking as it may be, Iowa reported 303 slaves in 1850. However, the so-called Border States; Maryland, Delaware, Missouri, Virginia and Kentucky, were the tinderbox igniting the fusillade of the Civil War. In 1850, the five Border States accounted for 863,589 enslaved people, owned by 123,880 individual slaveholders.

Those hard metrics are an antiseptic introduction to this week's segment of the life story of North Iowa farmer William Wright. Numbers on a page written 172 years-ago, veils and dilutes what many historians have declared to be America's "original sin."

The economic engine for antebellum Kentucky, just as it was in Virginia, was tobacco. Fourteen year-old William Wright had earned a hardscrabble, and by flesh and blood, Ph.D. in tobacco farming on the Julian Plantation in Virginia. By 1855, at the age of 18, Captain John Russell placed Willie as foreman of his 300 acre tobacco farm in Franklin County Kentucky.

Quoting from his 1900 interview, Wright describes slaveholder Russell: "He was kind … and polite … he was good to us … Mr. Russell's work hands were called "Spoilt" [sic] by town people cause he treat us so good."

A half-century and a thousand miles away, William Wright speaks of his enslaver with respect, fondness, and a smile, just as he did about his Virginia slaveholder Major Julian.

I've been bothered by William Wright's docile narrative of his treatment during the decades he was enslaved.

The picture Willie painted using the pallet and the paints of newspaper publisher Scammon, the more I thought about it, struck me as unjustifiably submissive and conciliatory and just didn't seem to ring true.

I chewed over this inconsistency and decided to dig into other African-American oral histories that I could find. The continually expanding digitization of historic assets held in the repositories around the country led me to a treasure trove of recorded oral history accounts of enslaved persons recorded by employees of the Works Project Administration Federal Writers Project between 1936 and 1938.

The narratives were amazing and telling. A common theme was the nearly "Stockholm Syndrome" type recitations of the "kind," "good," "tolerant" and "forgiving" slave masters.

These recorded accounts, like that of William Wright, which painted life as a slave passively expressing gratitude, were of course a lie, delivered to history as the truth, for reasons unknown. The foundation of the most beautiful of lies is often the ugliest of truths.

Today, this nation is plagued by a dissonance; a schism; a disharmony; a disunity and disunion. Pick you own despicable American original sin and I am certain you can find factual historic validation for your focused and biased argument.

Yet, history is at its greatest value and worth when used by present and future generations as a template for positive changes.

I'm going to have to stretch these weekly visits with you out a bit, but all sides of the truth best as I can render is the least of which you are entitled.

Next Week: Captain John Wilcox Russell, 1794-1869, the last slave master of Willie Wright.