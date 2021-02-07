Rugland: Taking on photo organization

So the time is now. I don’t want my family’s pictures to be trapped indefinitely in only digital form. I also don’t want to wait until my oldest child is about to graduate to complete this daunting task. My kids love looking at photos from when they were babies so it’s time to make them more accessible and easy to flip through.

I have several different projects I want to do. I’d love to do photo books for a few vacations, a Christmas book and maybe birthday books. I’ve taken pictures of my children’s art so I didn’t feel pressure to keep all of their projects and doodlings but could still see it in a picture. So my goal is to also do a photo book of art for both Max and Amaya.

Some of my friends do an amazing job staying on top of printing pictures. I envy them! While I have other friends who haven’t ever printed a single picture. Others make a choice to only have their photos stored digitally. For me, I need the hard copy.

Eight years of pictures is definitely more than a little overwhelming. It’s going to take me more than just a weekend or a few nights to complete this task. It’s also going to cost a few bucks to print these thousands of photos, plus photo books. But by year’s end, I will be caught up. And for 2022 my new goal will be to STAY caught up!

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.