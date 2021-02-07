Rugland: Taking on photo organization

I’ve never been one to make a big list of New Year’s resolutions. The few that I have made over the years, have usually pertained to exercise or health resolutions and have seen varying degrees of success. More recently, when feeling the optimism a new year brings, rather than make a resolution to change or fix a trait, I will occasionally set a goal to accomplish in the year ahead.
As for this year, like most people, I was just happy to emerge from 2020 to start a new year. No resolutions needed! But just recently, my daughter needed to take photos from her life for a project at school. I was suddenly faced with the reality that it’s been years since I’ve printed pictures. So I decided to set a new goal for 2021 and it will be a pretty big task. In the year ahead I hope to print and organize all my outstanding photos.
One might think this is not a challenge at all. But you would be wrong. For me, this is huge. I’ve fallen behind on printing pictures and haven’t filled an album or printed a photo book since 2013. That’s eight years! Plus, during that time, my children were babies, toddlers, preschoolers and grade schoolers … an era when moms take A LOT of pictures.
I have printed a few photos here and there when one of my children needed them like for the aforementioned school project or to put a holiday family photo in a frame. But nothing other than that. I honestly have thousands of pictures to print!
So the time is now. I don’t want my family’s pictures to be trapped indefinitely in only digital form. I also don’t want to wait until my oldest child is about to graduate to complete this daunting task. My kids love looking at photos from when they were babies so it’s time to make them more accessible and easy to flip through.
I have several different projects I want to do. I’d love to do photo books for a few vacations, a Christmas book and maybe birthday books. I’ve taken pictures of my children’s art so I didn’t feel pressure to keep all of their projects and doodlings but could still see it in a picture. So my goal is to also do a photo book of art for both Max and Amaya.
Some of my friends do an amazing job staying on top of printing pictures. I envy them! While I have other friends who haven’t ever printed a single picture. Others make a choice to only have their photos stored digitally. For me, I need the hard copy.
Eight years of pictures is definitely more than a little overwhelming. It’s going to take me more than just a weekend or a few nights to complete this task. It’s also going to cost a few bucks to print these thousands of photos, plus photo books. But by year’s end, I will be caught up. And for 2022 my new goal will be to STAY caught up!
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.