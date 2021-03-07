Rugland: Parenthood brings out the fan in you

Becoming parents and raising our children changes us in so many ways. We become a morning person whether we want to or not. We become more organized as the simple act of leaving the house is no longer simple but requires a diaper bag full of necessities. Many of us become more informed on the food and products we feed and give our kids. As our children grow, sometimes what they like or dislike can change us, too. Their interests can become our interests, sometimes unintentionally.
My son, Max, became intensely interested in dinosaurs when he was three years old. As a result, I now know more about dinosaurs than I ever thought possible. I could easily list 20 different names of dinosaurs, if they’re a carnivore or herbivore, as well as numerous random facts about these creatures. Five years later, he still likes dinosaurs but is definitely less obsessed. And his tastes have grown up just slightly as now he’d choose to watch "Jurassic World" over "Land Before Time."
My kids have also changed my feelings about basketball. A year or two ago, Max and Amaya started playing basketball in our local parks and rec program and now this year Amaya is in a fourth grade program in which she travels to different towns to play in tournaments.
I never cared for basketball. I didn’t like playing it and I certainly didn’t like watching it. Not at the high school, college or professional level. It was so boring to me. My brother, however, has always loved it. When we were growing up, he watched it on TV whenever he could. This was back when families didn’t have a plethora of TV’s in the house, so if he was watching basketball I was just out of luck. And between college and professional, basketball is a long season! Ugh, I just hated it.
But boy, can things change when your child is involved. I can’t believe it but now I am loving basketball. It’s so fun to watch both Max and Amaya play.
I’ve learned so much about the sport while watching Amaya this year. I didn’t realize how little I knew about basketball. I always thought you just tried to score a basket or guard someone to prevent them from scoring. I had no idea there were so many different plays, nor did I know all the rules. Amaya and her teammates have improved so much in just a few months. When I’m watching them, I find myself tensing up and holding my breath. It’s so exciting!
My newfound delight in basketball is definitely because of Max and Amaya. But after learning more from watching them play I think I might still enjoy it even if they aren’t the ones playing.
Now, sometimes even your child can’t make you like something. What could an example possibly be, you might ask? The recorder. I’m talking about the squeaky, screechy, ear-punishing intro to band instrument. At our school, and I think many others, fourth grade is the year of the dreaded recorder. I’m not sure if my children’s school still does this unit in music class but if they do I will soon find out as this unit happens in the spring. I am certain I will not have a surprise love for the recorder even if Amaya is the one playing.
However, I will happily say yes if Amaya decides to move on to a band instrument in fifth grade. Because aside from the recorder, wherever Max and Amaya’s interests take them, I’ll always be their biggest fan.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.