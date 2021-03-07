Rugland: Parenthood brings out the fan in you

Becoming parents and raising our children changes us in so many ways. We become a morning person whether we want to or not. We become more organized as the simple act of leaving the house is no longer simple but requires a diaper bag full of necessities. Many of us become more informed on the food and products we feed and give our kids. As our children grow, sometimes what they like or dislike can change us, too. Their interests can become our interests, sometimes unintentionally.

My son, Max, became intensely interested in dinosaurs when he was three years old. As a result, I now know more about dinosaurs than I ever thought possible. I could easily list 20 different names of dinosaurs, if they’re a carnivore or herbivore, as well as numerous random facts about these creatures. Five years later, he still likes dinosaurs but is definitely less obsessed. And his tastes have grown up just slightly as now he’d choose to watch "Jurassic World" over "Land Before Time."

My kids have also changed my feelings about basketball. A year or two ago, Max and Amaya started playing basketball in our local parks and rec program and now this year Amaya is in a fourth grade program in which she travels to different towns to play in tournaments.