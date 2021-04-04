Rugland: Memories stored away in a tote are relived

A sentimental discovery was a huge bundle of my bridal shower and wedding cards from nearly 20 years ago. As I read the well wishes and advice from people that were dear to me, I was unexpectedly struck with emotion as I realized how many family and friends had passed away in the years since. There were easily 25 great men and women from my life who were now gone. I couldn’t believe it. I had a good cry as I remembered these wonderful people who at the time of these cards were living a happy life.

I also found a big stack of letters from my other grandma. She was an avid letter writer and wrote several each week to various family. When I was away at college, I became the grateful recipient of a weekly letter. My grandma died in 2018 so reading them made me feel like she was alive again. It felt good to remember back to when she was so active and vivacious, as opposed to how she was in her last months of life.

At the start of this school year, my mom started writing both my kids a letter every week. Just like my grandma, sometimes she writes about the everyday stuff happening in her life or my children’s life. She also includes at least one photo, either a current photo or when Max and Amaya were younger.