Rugland: Memories stored away in a tote are relived

Tis the season when many people feel a little extra motivation to do spring cleaning. My house is no exception. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been attempting to declutter and reorganize my closets and bedrooms.
Just the other day, I tackled a large tote that had been housed in my closet for too long. It was in the way and needed to be purged. But going through the tote brought an unexpected wave of emotions. The items inside made me laugh and cry. I rediscovered a treasure trove of mementos I’d saved from my childhood, college and adult years. I’d packed a lot into this tote.
Some of my favorite finds were old school pictures of my friends dating back to kindergarten. From about fifth grade and older, most of the backs had messages from my friends that all said one of the same things: “Never change!”, “BFF” or “Good luck with that special guy.” It made me giggle as I allowed myself a moment to remember what life had been like in middle school.
Another fun find was a journal from a trip I took in 5th grade to Arkansas with my grandma, brother, cousin and aunt. We traveled to attend an army reunion of my grandpa’s company. He’d died a few years earlier so I remember it was sad at times for my grandma. But what I chose to write in my journal made me laugh out loud. Random things like what I ate at Waffle House, a cool telephone in our motel room and how slow they talked in the south.
A sentimental discovery was a huge bundle of my bridal shower and wedding cards from nearly 20 years ago. As I read the well wishes and advice from people that were dear to me, I was unexpectedly struck with emotion as I realized how many family and friends had passed away in the years since. There were easily 25 great men and women from my life who were now gone. I couldn’t believe it. I had a good cry as I remembered these wonderful people who at the time of these cards were living a happy life.
I also found a big stack of letters from my other grandma. She was an avid letter writer and wrote several each week to various family. When I was away at college, I became the grateful recipient of a weekly letter. My grandma died in 2018 so reading them made me feel like she was alive again. It felt good to remember back to when she was so active and vivacious, as opposed to how she was in her last months of life.
At the start of this school year, my mom started writing both my kids a letter every week. Just like my grandma, sometimes she writes about the everyday stuff happening in her life or my children’s life. She also includes at least one photo, either a current photo or when Max and Amaya were younger.
After a couple months of receiving these, I bought a binder for both kids to save their letters and pictures. Max and Amaya love getting their grandma’s letters every week. I think they will love reading them years from now, too.
And as for my tote, I did pare down the contents but I kept a number of things, as well. I realized I enjoyed looking at these keepsakes again and know I will enjoy doing so in another 20 years.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.