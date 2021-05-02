Rugland: Everybody has their favorite, right?

My mom said she always parks in the same spot at the YMCA and church. Every time. She also has a favorite kitchen knife and pan to cook with. My husband always likes to drink from the same glass. He has four of the same kind, but he always chooses one out of this set. He also has a favorite calculator. In his office he has several to choose from but he always searches out and uses the same one. My dad always uses the same can koozie when enjoying a cold beverage. Just like many of us, he has a pile to choose from but he never grabs just any old koozie. It’s always the same one. My grandpa has a favorite pillow that he has used for far too long. It’s so peculiar it earned its own nickname. We call it “the nothing pillow” because it’s basically nothing as it is so thin and flat. But it’s his favorite.