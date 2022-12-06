Remembering my friend John Skipper

My final conversations with John Skipper -- longtime colleague and friend who died Nov. 30 — are imbedded in my memory.

In phone conversations this past year, John consistently invited me to “porch sit” with him some morning. In his hospital room just a few days ago, he reminded me we didn’t get our porch visit and likely would not. So I took a breath, and said, let’s do it now. After a minute of silence, we came together again in the moment and I was reminded of how much my Globe Gazette family means to me.

In those last visits, John told me he wasn’t going to write another or perhaps a last newspaper column. He was blunt. “I’m done.”

But I thought, as I eyed his cellphone and laptop on his hospital tray, he’d give it time and reconsider. I thought there would be more time, and I think so did he. More time for talks that hinged a bit on our working days but more on life as we age and the ensuing joys and losses.

John said he wasn’t afraid of dying but he was curious – ever the reporter who had unanswered questions and wanted more research. Our last conversation centered on life and death, forgiveness, reconciliation, and how his book “Why Am I Here? – A layman’s search for the meaning of life” was a journey in spiritual growth and understanding — insights he felt compelled to share.

I “grew up” and matured at the Globe as did many others. In producing the daily miracle of a newspaper on deadline, we spent more hours a day with colleagues than at home. Our staff during those decades was tight knit. Like all families, we had disagreements, fits of anger, down times after covering a heart-breaking story. That’s when we became “off-the-record” listeners before walking out the door to our other lives.

Strengths were applauded and weaknesses were managed within the staff. John had imperfect eyesight so he didn’t drive. For years he walked to work and everywhere he could, rode city transit, or hailed a ride with the photographer covering the story.

It was a given that transportation was provided. And his dear wife, Sandi, must have read thousands of books as she waited in the car outside the north newsroom door for John to make one last phone call for a story or argue one more point with an editor.

I’m reminded it’s a cardinal sin of print journalism for a reporter to become part of a story. And with that, as humbled as I was to be his editor, I’m sorry, John. You’re overruled.