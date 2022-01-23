RAGAN: Workforce crisis needs attention now

If we fix the state’s workforce crisis, we can put more money into the pockets of hardworking Iowans and rebuild Iowa’s reputation as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

The workforce crisis is hurting our schools, health care system and Main Street businesses:

In Iowa schools, there aren’t enough full-time teachers, substitute teachers or bus drivers. The result is that schools aren’t operating at 100% every day.

Iowans have less access to quality, affordable health care than they did two years ago because of the workforce crisis.

Until we solve the workforce crisis, businesses across the state will remain closed or they will be forced to operate with reduced hours and fewer employees.

We need to invest in working families by:

Increasing support for apprenticeships, career training, and technical education.

Boosting support for affordable, quality child care across the state.

Expanding access to ensure free, universal preschool in every community; and making child care more affordable in all 99 counties.

Fully funding our public schools so our students attend the best public schools in the country.

Investing in more affordable housing and helping more Iowans become homeowners.

Providing paid family leave for working Iowa families.

I will continue to stay focused on the issues that matter to hardworking Iowans.

RECENT LOCAL PHOTOS

CADETS: Have you heard of the North Iowa Civil Air Patrol? Based in Osage, these students are members of the Cadet Program of the Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

Through the program, cadets are trained in four key content areas: leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character to become the future of American aerospace. Young people develop valuable leadership qualities while being taught cutting edge STEM and aviation career skills.

By sponsoring this educational program, and by providing emergency services and aerospace education, the Civil Air Patrol helps shape the future of aeronautics in the United States. For more information about the Civil Air Patrol, visit https://bit.ly/3FRTqnd

FIREFIGHTER: Ryan Hanghian, president of the Iowa Professional Firefighters was at the Statehouse to share the issues facing firefighters across the state. It is great that he was able to visit with legislators about their concerns.

DAV: On Wednesday, veterans from across Iowa filled the statehouse to meet legislators and advocate on veterans-related issues. I talked with two leaders of the Iowa DAV, David Thornburg and David Gannon.

State Senator Amanda Ragan works for the people of Senate District 30, which includes Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Worth counties, as well as Rock Grove and Rockford townships in Floyd County. Contact her at 641-424-0874 or amanda.ragan@legis.iowa.gov

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0