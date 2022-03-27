RAGAN: Learning the lessons of Anamosa

March 23 marked the one-year anniversary of the murders of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. We mourn their loss and continue to fight for better working conditions for the Iowans who do these jobs every day.

Iowa prisons are overcrowded, understaffed and dangerous. Violence in Iowa prisons has been on the rise for years, and is now a regular occurrence.

According to a system-wide security and safety review of the Iowa Department of Corrections, inadequate staffing levels and recruitment and retention problems are straining Iowa’s prison system—and those struggles persist, despite the Legislature approving a long-overdue increase to the corrections budget in 2021.

We can honor the sacrifices of Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte by passing a pair of bipartisan proposals to:

• Define prison health care staff as public safety employees.

• Restore collective bargaining rights that give employees a stronger voice in their workplace.

• Provide health insurance for the surviving spouse and children when a worker is killed in the line of duty.

• Strengthen penalties for assault against public safety personnel.

• Increase funding for contraband and surveillance screening at correctional facilities.

HF2404 and HF2405 would better protect workers, prevent future tragedies and send the message that we value and respect our fellow citizens who take on some of the toughest jobs.

UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGES SLASH WORKERS’ EARNED BENEFITS

Late Wednesday, the Iowa House and Senate approved HF 2355, which met with bipartisan opposition for its cruel and drastic changes to Iowa’s Unemployment Insurance Program.

The bill takes money out of the pockets of Iowans who earned unemployment benefits and who lost their job due to no fault of their own. Provisions include:

• Cutting the number of weeks Iowans can collect unemployment to 16. Most states offer 26 weeks of unemployment benefits.

• Cutting the number of weeks a worker can collect unemployment when their employer goes out of business.

• Lowering the pay unemployed workers must accept for “suitable work.”

The Senate made the House bill even worse by mandating a one-week waiting period before out-of-work Iowans can collect unemployment. An individual would receive that compensation as the last payment when their benefits are exhausted. Only 25% of claimants exhaust their benefits, so 75% would never get that week of compensation they’re owed.

Because the Senate amended the bill, it has returned to the House for further consideration.

State Senator Amanda Ragan works for the people of Senate District 30, which includes Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Worth counties, as well as Rock Grove and Rockford townships in Floyd County. Contact her at 641-424-0874 or amanda.ragan@legis.iowa.gov

