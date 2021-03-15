RAGAN: Cracking down on elder abuse

Better protections for Iowa seniors unanimously passed the Senate on March 9.
Many older Iowans are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation by those who don’t have their best interests at heart. Often, the perpetrator is someone they know — even a family member.
The Department of Human Services and other organizations that provide services to older Iowans have expressed concerns about the prevalence of elder abuse throughout the state, and the Iowa Attorney General has pushed for more stringent laws.
SF 522 protects those at risk by:
- Establishing the crime of “older individual assault,” when the victim is 60 or older. Penalties will range from a simple misdemeanor to a class “D” felony, depending on the severity.
- Establishing the crime of “theft against an older individual,” which will provide stronger penalties when a victim of theft is 60 or older.
- Establishing criminal penalties for elder abuse, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, isolation or sexual exploitation. Penalties would range from a serious misdemeanor to a class “C” felony.
- Establishing the crime of “financial exploitation of an older individual.” Penalties would range from a serious misdemeanor to a class “B” felony.
- Enhancing the civil penalty for consumer fraud committed against anyone 60 or older.
The bill is now under consideration in the House.
First funnel narrows bill list
Last week, the Legislature passed a key deadline, the “first funnel.” For Senate policy bills to remain eligible for consideration, they had to be approved by a Senate committee. House policy bills had to be approved by a House committee to remain alive.
The funnel helps legislators narrow our focus to what has a real chance of becoming law this year. Fortunately, many bad ideas have died, and lots of good opportunities still have the chance to make it to the governor’s desk.
With the time we have left in the 2021 session, I am hopeful that all legislators will focus on areas of agreement and work toward meeting Iowans’ most pressing needs.
State Senator Amanda Ragan represents Iowa Senate District 27, which includes Franklin County and much of Butler and Cerro Gordo counties. Contact her at 641-424-0874 or amanda.ragan@legis.iowa.gov.