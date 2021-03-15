RAGAN: Cracking down on elder abuse

The bill is now under consideration in the House.

First funnel narrows bill list

Last week, the Legislature passed a key deadline, the “first funnel.” For Senate policy bills to remain eligible for consideration, they had to be approved by a Senate committee. House policy bills had to be approved by a House committee to remain alive.

The funnel helps legislators narrow our focus to what has a real chance of becoming law this year. Fortunately, many bad ideas have died, and lots of good opportunities still have the chance to make it to the governor’s desk.

With the time we have left in the 2021 session, I am hopeful that all legislators will focus on areas of agreement and work toward meeting Iowans’ most pressing needs.

State Senator Amanda Ragan represents Iowa Senate District 27, which includes Franklin County and much of Butler and Cerro Gordo counties. Contact her at 641-424-0874 or amanda.ragan@legis.iowa.gov.

