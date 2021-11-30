Pastor Brown: The Right Time

Jesus came at just the right time:

Napoleon conquered much of the world and Greek was declared the universal language about 350 years before Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Then before He was born, the Romans conquered much of the world of that day and established the Roman road system which gave people the ability to send letters virtually anywhere in the known world.

Jesus was born at the right time, when a universal language was established, and letters could spread the good news far and wide. Jesus was born into a spiritually dark world. His birth fulfilled many prophesies that were made centuries before.

Old Testament Prophesies foretold:

1) The direct family linage of His parents – the line of Abraham - Genesis 22, through Isaac, not Ishmael – Genesis 21, through Jacob, not Esau - Numbers 24, through Jesse - Isaiah 11, through King David in II Samuel 7 and Jeremiah 23, into the tribe of Judah – Micah 5.

2) His mother would be a virgin- Isaiah 7. The small town where He would be born – Micah 5. He would be worshipped by shepherds and foreign rulers who would bring Him gifts – Psalm 72. The local ruler would try to murder Him, and mothers would weep over the deaths of their babies – Jeremiah 31. Joseph would escape with his family to Egypt and bring Him back later- Hosea 11.

Are you counting? These are only 12 of the 300+ prophesies that Jesus fulfilled. The mathematical odds of one person fulfilling just 8 of those prophesies is 1 to 100,000,000,000,000,000. For one person to fulfill over 300 prophesies is mathematically impossible! Are you a believer yet?

The ancient Scriptures say that He would be a prophet – Deuteronomy 18, a priest - Psalm 110, and a king - Psalm 2. All these titles are attributed to Jesus in the pages of the New Testament. The prophets predicted that He would be preceded by a messenger - Malachi 3. The Messiah would minister in Galilee - Isaiah 9, and He would perform miracles - Isaiah 35. He would be pierced - Zechariah 12, and His accusers would divide His garments among themselves – Psalm 22. It's easy to see the fulfillment of these prophecies in the life and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Jesus will come again at just the right time:

No one knows the day or the hour of His coming! But you can rest assured that God is arranging the circumstances in our present-day time to fulfill the end times prophesies and prepare the way for the second coming of Jesus. This time Christ will rapture His followers during the End Times. I don’t know about you, but I sure will be glad to go home and leave the troubles of this world behind me!

Midwest Gospel Ministries

