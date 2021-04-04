Overcoming conservatives' vaccine skepticism

So what made these Trump supporters shift their views on vaccines? Science — offered straight-up and with a dash of humility.

The unlikely change agent was Dr. Tom Frieden, who headed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Obama administration. Frieden appealed to facts, not his credentials. He noted that the theory behind the vaccine was backed by 20 years of research, that tens of thousands of people had participated in well-controlled clinical trials, and that the overwhelming share of doctors have opted for the shots.

He leavened those facts with an acknowledgment of uncertainty. He conceded that the vaccine's potential long-term risks were unknown. He pointed out that the virus's long-term effects were also uncertain.

“He’s just honest with us and telling us nothing is 100% here, people,” one participant noted.

Contrast that with what we’ve heard from the CDC, which has too often professed to know things with certainty, only to be later proven wrong.

Until March 19, for example, CDC recommended that students be kept 6 feet apart in classrooms. The agency’s “science brief” on the subject says that its “recommendation for six feet of physical distancing is based on historical studies of other contagious diseases.”