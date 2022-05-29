OPINION: Make your vote heard with vote in June 7 primary election

With the much anticipated Nov. 8 midterm elections being discussed in coffee shops, clubs, workplace and just about everywhere, Iowa's June 7 primary election comes first. There are many contested races on both the Republican and Democrat tickets. Throw in the fact that redistricting took place after the 2020 census which has an effect on many sitting elected positions and opened up new districts, forcing many in the same party to run against each other.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be contested, and on the U.S. Senate side, 35 of the 100 seats will be contested. In Iowa, Republican U. S. Sen. Charles Grassley is facing off with state Sen. Jim Carlin. Grassley was born on a farm in Butler County, where he still resides. He is the longest-serving U.S. senator in Iowa history. He currently serves as the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee and was instrumental in getting three conservative Supreme Court Justices appointed, a key reason many say that he will receive their vote. Carlin won a special election in 2017 in the Iowa Senate, and is serving his second term in the Senate after one term in the House. He is a lawyer who resides in Sioux City. Democrats have three people running: Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst.

Locally, redistricting opened up a new Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors precinct, placing Republicans Don O’Connor and Travis Pike in District 3 in a race, along with Tim Latham and Chris Watts, both sitting county supervisors in District 1 who are forced to run against each other to keep their seats. Incumbent Casey Callanan has a primary challenger as well, Kelly McLaughlin. Democrat Paul Adams is challenging Lori Meacham Ginapp in District 3 and in the treasurer’s race, Democrats Peggy Meany and Jacob Schweitzer will face the lone Republican candidate Nikki Fessler.

The newly drawn Iowa House District 60 race is between incumbent Jane Bloomingdale and newcomer Deb Hild. The current state representative Shannon Latham is now thrown into a new district that does not include Clear Lake.

Current inflation and gas, food, utilities prices and just about everything consumers buy are at historic highs, and retirees are seeing their investment portfolios in a downward spiral, with many of them living on their fixed income. That will surely mean high voter turnout at both the primaries and on Nov. 8. The Biden Administration’s bad policies are certainly going to make a difference for many Democrats on the ballot from the county, state and federal level, and it won’t be good news for them.

Wednesday was the first day in Iowa to vote absentee ballot at the auditor’s office. It was also the first day absentee Ballots will be mailed out to those who have requested one. There are currently 31,138 registered voters in Cerro Gordo County, with the No Party voters outweighing Republicans and Democrats. Make no mistake about it, No Party voters will make a huge impact on the 2022 elections. Everyone should utilize their right to vote and get out there to make your voice be heard, because every vote does make a difference.

