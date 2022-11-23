Ohl: Demand strong at food bank

This past year has been quite challenging and demanding for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. Supply chain issues have made it very difficult for us to find all the food items we try to provide our clients.

Cost of food items has gone up rather dramatically too. This past year we have spent more than $200,000 buying food and basic necessities.

We are thankful that our community and people from the surrounding area have stepped up financially and been a great support for us to help work through this epidemic.

Demand for our emergency food is very strong and the needs continued to grow the later part of this year. This past year (Sept 1, 2021 – Aug 31, 2022) we helped families and individuals get enough food to make 205,116 meals. This helped 7.910 families that totaled 17,093 individuals.

We provided food to individuals in 71 communities with 65.1% staying in Cerro Gordo County. The majority of our clients only need help for one to three months.

All who come to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank must meet residency and income qualifications so they can receive enough food to make meals for about four days during their once a month visit. They also receive nonperishables such as toilet paper and other basic necessities.

We are a 100% volunteer organization (96 volunteers logged 12,953 hours our last fiscal year) your donation is used strictly for the purchase of food or a small amount to maintain our facility at 122 South Adams.

Donations can be dropped off between 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Clients are helped from 1-4 Monday through Friday.

Your financial donations go a long way with Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. We are able to purchase the majority of our food items for 16 cents a pound from the Food Bank of Iowa.

Our local grocery stores really help us too. They provide substantial discounts on larger orders or items not available from the Food Bank of Iowa. We also receive donated items from local grocery stores, bakeries and local and area food processors.

We are thankful that our local and area gardeners and apple orchards were also huge donors this past summer and fall.

Numerous individuals, families, schools, churches, clubs, organizations, businesses and industries provide additional support with their food and cash donations.

In July, a "Give Where You Live" project with Clear Lake Bank & Trust and KCMR Radio helped donations get doubled because of the generosity of Corporate Farmer, NutriQuest LLC. POET-Hanlontown and two anonymous local families with their challenge matches.

Even with all this support this year it is even more critical that those who gave last year do so again and for anyone who hasn't donated in the past I really encourage you to help us.

Your tax deductible donation helps us buy that food and those nonperishables that we give out to those in need. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1565 Mason City, IA 50402.

We also need more client helper volunteers from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help clients. A short training is required.

We need people who can pick up items at local grocery stores in the morning with the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank commercial van.

Our goal, for this holiday season is $50,000. That will go a long ways towards helping provide food, hope and encouragement to those in need.

Together if we all share our time, talent and treasures we can all help meet the hunger needs of our neighbors.

You can learn more about Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and what we do by visiting our Facebook page too.

Thank you for believing in our mission.

Ozzie