Northern Lights Alliance for Homeless Shelters needs your help to help others

Giving back to others in need is truly one of the most selfless acts that we can make and it is the most rewarding act that makes you feel good, long after the giving. As we just celebrated Christmas, we know that it truly is better to give than to receive.

As the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters is in the middle of its capital campaign, we certainly are seeing the selfless acts of kindness by many in our community. NLAHS has been in existence for 24 years, serving men, women, children and veterans. NLAHS provides services to assist our clients in putting life’s pieces together while seeking permanent housing. There are four housing facilities under the NLAHS umbrella; New Beginnings House of Hope, Northern Lights, Walters House and Courage Hall. As a service provider, we collaborate with other providers in ways that are compatible and beneficial to the community. As an organization, we believe that courtesy, compassion and our open door policy are integral components in caring for the homeless and providea service that promotes the concept of independence and self-sufficiency. We are proud to be a part of helping the poor and homeless in our communities. We currently serve Cerro Gordo county and seven surrounding counties. We are not limited and have welcomed clients from other states as well. We are a drug-free facility, however, we do open in a low barrier shelter mode in extreme weather conditions.

The goals of the NLAHS Capital Campaign is to raise enough funds to pay off the $200,000 mortgage at New Beginnings House of Hope, expand programs and services, make improvements to the existing NLAHS campus and respond to the increasing needs of clients, (especially parents and children). The board of directors has set the fundraising goal at $500,000. There is an old saying, “As the purse is emptied in giving, the heart is filled.” We are excited to announce that we have currently raised $215,000,00. Every monetary donation received thus far is a blessing. Living in this small community, we know that our goal is an achievable one, because of those who know the impact of helping those less fortunate. NLAHS is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. The support of private donors, foundations and grants keeps our doors open. We do not receive any funding from the city of Mason City, yet we provide an invaluable service. We would like to be able to keep offering shelter for those in need for the next 24 years, and know that with your help, we will be able to do just that.

Our executive director, Jesse Germundson, along with myself, are out in the community giving our capital campaign presentation to local clubs and groups to educate just who we are and what we do. If you are interested in hearing our presentation, please give Jesse a call at (641) 423-5920. Tours of our shelters are also being booked to show the community how proud we are of our campus.

We truly appreciate every item donated throughout the year and want you to know that every dollar donated to the NLAHS capital campaign will truly make a difference in someone’s life!

In the cartoons: GOP; Iran; Homeless Backing the Blue 265985.jpg 266004.jpg 265976.jpg 266006.jpg 266001.jpg 265998.jpg 266008.jpg