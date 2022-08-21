Northern Lights Alliance for Homeless Shelters launches capital campaign

The Northern Lights Alliance for Homeless Shelters helps people in their time of need to put the pieces of life’s puzzle together, one piece at a time, lifting them up and getting them on the path to success. The alliance recognizes the importance of being there for people in crisis. We understand the importance of showing respect, care and compassion to our clients. We also understand that we must offer more services to get them back on their feet in a timely manner. The NLAHS has been providing shelter for more than 22 years.

We provide safe and secure housing, food, clothing, diapers, vouchers and gift cards when clients enter our facilities. On our campus we offer parenting classes, Bible study, and educational presentations. We have served more than 320 individuals in the past 12 months. We are a drug- and alcohol-free facility. We do, however, offer low-barrier shelter when needed in emergency situations and in extreme weather conditions.

As we enter into our next chapter of serving those in need -- women, children, men and veterans -- and striving to meet the ever-increasing demands, we are excited to announce the NLAHS Capital Campaign. To those who continue to support our shelters, you are truly a blessing and are making a positive impact on people’s lives. You are all a vital piece of the puzzle. The board of directors has set the Capital Campaign goal at $500,000. We believe this is a goal that can be attained through the generosity of our community and donors. A donor who wishes to remain anonymous launched our campaign with a $25,000 check and a heartfelt letter to thank us for what we do, wanting to be a part of our mission.

How will we use $500,000? The mortgage at the New Beginnings House of Hope for Women and Children is $200,000. The properties that house the Northern Lights Men’s Shelter, Walter’s Sober Living and Courage Hall for Veterans are all paid off. With four properties that are in continued need of maintenance, some of the funds will be directed specifically for those projects. The majority of our generous grant funding has restrictions that no money can be used toward operation and maintenance expenses. We would like to be able to offer more services to address the needs of our clients, and with that comes a cost. Most importantly, we want to ensure that we are here for years to come to help those in need.

During the NLAHS Capital Campaign, we will offer tours of the shelters to the public so that they can see firsthand exactly what we do and what we need. The board of directors wants the community to see the NLAHS campus and to be just as proud as we are. We ask that you join us from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 on the third floor of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce as we launch the NLAHS Capital Campaign. You can donate by calling (641) 423-5920 or stop by the Administration Offices at 202 First St. N.W.