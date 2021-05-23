Murray: Where is my Muse when I need her?

I made a new writing nook in my house, and I don’t think my Muse has found it yet. There is indeed something about writing in the same location, but for a person who craves change like others crave sweets, I felt the need and here I sit, waiting for inspiration to strike.
I’m not used to this waiting bit. Give me a topic and my fingers will fly and before I know it, I have filled a couple pages. Most of the time, I don’t even feel like I’m in the same room and as I go over the word-filled pages on my laptop, I wonder how they magically jumped onto my screen. I’m a big believer in the power of “flow” where a person is doing something so natural and yet so amazing that he or she is “in the zone” and that creative process is really godsent.
But today … I’m facing away from my window to the world and it’s darker inside than usual. It’s drippy and dreary outside, and usually this is the type of weather where I like to hunker down and create. I’m ready to spill my thoughts out onto my screen, but they are all over the place, seemingly out of my reach.
Do you ever have a day like that? It’s ironic that I was in a Zoom meeting this morning with writer friends from all over the world and the topic we discussed was finding our focus. Everything resonated with me. From thinking about the focus of our upcoming year in writing to breaking it down into more digestible “bites” to get a laser-sharp focus TODAY, it was simply the Universe speaking to me.
And yet, here I sit, listening to my two Golden Retrievers sigh as they lie by my feet, “helping me” write my column. They like my new nook, and they even like being around during my writing meetings. One of my writing coaches lives in the Netherlands and is originally from the U.K. Her soothing voice lulls my Goldens to sleep while she makes me feel like I can go out and conquer the world.
Another coach is from Ireland, and I never tire of listening to her as well. I mentioned that I was going to reprise my role as the ever-Irish Mrs. Paroo from "The Music Man" in an event that was held earlier this week, and I told her that I’d certainly benefit from hearing her speak, just to perfect my accent. She told me that although Ireland is such a small country, there are SO MANY different accents … and “a lot of the time the Irish accent that’s portrayed on TV is very inaccurate.”
Good thing she couldn’t hear me last night.
Ah … last night (Tuesday). I performed with a group of amazing entertainers at a birthday party for Meredith Willson at The Music Man Square. This was quite an event for me because it’s the first time I have performed since before the pandemic. I’ve been secluded as so many others have … but for different reasons.
Since my work is online, and writing has always been an activity I do best when socially isolated, it’s “the nature of the beast.” Since I’ve tried to be uber-vigilant about keeping safe from germs so I don’t transfer them to my elderly mother who is in not-so-great-health, I have secluded myself from most everything for over a year now.
I don’t know what possessed me to break out of social isolation to break out into song, other than I feel safer with having my vaccinations behind me, and probably vain enough to want to reprise my role, if only for an hour. Maybe my Muse was working overtime last night, and she needs a little break from all of the excitement.
I know I do.
I tend to be my own worst boss, pushing myself harder than anyone else ever could, trying to be everything to everyone, even if there’s nothing left for me. Maybe my Muse is trying to tell me something. It’s okay to take a little break once in a while. It’s okay to rest. It’s okay to slowly introduce change into our lives.
And maybe once we do, a new “flow” might develop … and the Muse will find us no matter where we are.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.