Murray: Where is my Muse when I need her?

And yet, here I sit, listening to my two Golden Retrievers sigh as they lie by my feet, “helping me” write my column. They like my new nook, and they even like being around during my writing meetings. One of my writing coaches lives in the Netherlands and is originally from the U.K. Her soothing voice lulls my Goldens to sleep while she makes me feel like I can go out and conquer the world.

Another coach is from Ireland, and I never tire of listening to her as well. I mentioned that I was going to reprise my role as the ever-Irish Mrs. Paroo from "The Music Man" in an event that was held earlier this week, and I told her that I’d certainly benefit from hearing her speak, just to perfect my accent. She told me that although Ireland is such a small country, there are SO MANY different accents … and “a lot of the time the Irish accent that’s portrayed on TV is very inaccurate.”

Good thing she couldn’t hear me last night.

Ah … last night (Tuesday). I performed with a group of amazing entertainers at a birthday party for Meredith Willson at The Music Man Square. This was quite an event for me because it’s the first time I have performed since before the pandemic. I’ve been secluded as so many others have … but for different reasons.