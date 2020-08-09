Murray: When the students become the masters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It happened on a recent family trip to Colorado, and the moment will forever be emblazoned in my soul. There I was in the back of a whitewater raft, my heart pumping so quickly either from the excitement of what was about to happen or maybe just from the sheer fright I was experiencing. Our expert guide made the “seating arrangement” where my husband and older son were in the front, my son’s fiancé and my younger son were in the middle, and I was in the last row on one side with the guide in his spot at the back.

After our instructions and practice run on dry land before the real deal, the guide explained to Nic, my firstborn, that his job was to keep his dad in the raft. Suddenly, I had a flashback to 16 years ago when our family went on our first whitewater rafting trip in Wyoming. All I could think about during that trek down the Snake River was making sure our two little boys stayed safely inside our raft.

That one simple command from our rafting guide this year hit me like a ton of bricks. Suddenly, I realized that our roles have suddenly reversed. Our boys are now entrusted (or plagued) with the job of keeping US safe.