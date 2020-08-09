Murray: When the students become the masters

It happened on a recent family trip to Colorado, and the moment will forever be emblazoned in my soul. There I was in the back of a whitewater raft, my heart pumping so quickly either from the excitement of what was about to happen or maybe just from the sheer fright I was experiencing. Our expert guide made the “seating arrangement” where my husband and older son were in the front, my son’s fiancé and my younger son were in the middle, and I was in the last row on one side with the guide in his spot at the back.
After our instructions and practice run on dry land before the real deal, the guide explained to Nic, my firstborn, that his job was to keep his dad in the raft. Suddenly, I had a flashback to 16 years ago when our family went on our first whitewater rafting trip in Wyoming. All I could think about during that trek down the Snake River was making sure our two little boys stayed safely inside our raft.
That one simple command from our rafting guide this year hit me like a ton of bricks. Suddenly, I realized that our roles have suddenly reversed. Our boys are now entrusted (or plagued) with the job of keeping US safe.
There were several times on those Colorado Class 4 rapids that Nic indeed reached over and grabbed my husband. There were other times when the guide shouted out commands to both Nic and Noah, my two “babies” that were sitting on the right side of the raft. I saw their strong arms attack the water with all their might, sometimes totally turning the raft away from boulders in our path.
If you’ve ever been on a whitewater rafting trip, you know the feeling of rushing through rapids and waterfalls and dodging boulders left and right as unforgiving rapids propel you forward no matter what. My heart was pounding out of my chest after a couple 8-foot drops where we all worked together and kept our raft afloat and our people inside. I’ve never felt so alive … or so proud of my family.
Those “little boys” of mine are now grown men who are fully capable of anything … even taking care of their parents. It turns out I’m fine with that, although I still like to think of myself as being much younger than my chronology dictates.
We’ve been home for about a week now, and just today I noticed that I don’t have the little aches and pains somehow caused from going into contortions to stay inside that raft. It makes me a little sad as the little twinges of pain I felt were “souvenirs” of my bravery and reminders that my family can make it through anything.
Throughout the years, we’ve often joked that “it’s not a Murray vacation without a little danger every day.” Fortunately, the danger on the Colorado trip was self-imposed … and I’d turn around and do that same experience in a heartbeat.
Where else can you get your crew to wear wetsuits and helmets and take orders from a stranger? Where else can you be scared out of your mind and so proud of yourself simultaneously? Where else can you have a family adventure that someone on land partially captures on a camera, allowing you to relive a couple of the most harrowing moments of your trip?
Oh, I’m sure there will be more whitewater rafting trips for us … and hopefully hot air balloon rides over mountains and ziplining over rainforests, and other adventures we haven’t even discovered yet. But this adventure … this Colorado Clear Creek rafting adventure … will be one that I will take with me forever.
Nic and Noah, it’s YOUR job now to keep your old parents “in the raft.” More than ever, I’m positive you can do it. And just as I was captured smiling in every one of the 59 digital pictures they took of us in those first drop-off rapids, I’ll be smiling while I watch you take care of us. The “students” have become the “masters,” and I couldn’t be prouder if I tried.
