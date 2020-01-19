Murray: What would your inner playlist be?

The previous example is related to one in the show that made me ugly cry. I thought of my dad in his last few days, and I wondered what he would have said (or sung) to me, given the chance. I’d like to think it would have been profound or even funny … and I’d like to think that his words (or song) could have given me greater strength to carry on without him in the years to come.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lately, I’ve also been wondering what my three dogs would croon to me if they had the ability. Bella, the golden retriever who is expecting her second litter of puppies VERY soon, would probably tell me how uncomfortable she is. Maybe she’d berate me for letting her beloved Max in her vicinity at … ahem …the appropriate time. “Who Let the Dogs Out” is probably her theme song of the moment.

Tess, Bella’s 10th puppy from her first litter, is currently choosing to hang out extremely close to her mother, sensing a weight gain in her bestie and a slower gait than usual. “What’s goin’ on?” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody!” Or maybe Tess would just tell Bella that she longs to be “Close to You.”