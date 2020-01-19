Murray: What would your inner playlist be?

If you haven’t caught “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” a new TV series on NBC, you are missing out on not only an entertaining show, but one that will make you rethink the world around you. In a nutshell, this show is about a young woman who discovers she has the ability to hear the inner thoughts of people around her as songs and musical numbers.
Only one episode has aired so far, but I fell in love with it, laughing and even crying my way through the one-hour premiere. I guess that’s my barometer of a good show; I need both laughter and tears.
Imagine a heated conversation you’re having with a coworker. You think the coworker is just wacko…until he breaks into a song and dance that explains why he’s in such a funk at work that day. Afterwards, no one but you can recall the whole office chiming in as backup singers and dancers…but the song has made you understand a little more about your coworker, and you begin to treat him differently.
Imagine the feeling you may have when a loved one is sick and cannot speak to you for some reason. You know that doctors and nurses have told you that your loved one is able to hear and understand you, but after days/weeks/months of one-sided conversations, you’re just not sure. All of a sudden, one day your loved one pops up out of the hospital bed and shares a song and a moment with you, proving they have heard you all along. Isn’t this something we all secretly hope for?
The previous example is related to one in the show that made me ugly cry. I thought of my dad in his last few days, and I wondered what he would have said (or sung) to me, given the chance. I’d like to think it would have been profound or even funny … and I’d like to think that his words (or song) could have given me greater strength to carry on without him in the years to come.
Lately, I’ve also been wondering what my three dogs would croon to me if they had the ability. Bella, the golden retriever who is expecting her second litter of puppies VERY soon, would probably tell me how uncomfortable she is. Maybe she’d berate me for letting her beloved Max in her vicinity at … ahem …the appropriate time. “Who Let the Dogs Out” is probably her theme song of the moment.
Tess, Bella’s 10th puppy from her first litter, is currently choosing to hang out extremely close to her mother, sensing a weight gain in her bestie and a slower gait than usual. “What’s goin’ on?” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody!” Or maybe Tess would just tell Bella that she longs to be “Close to You.”
Siri, the Cavachon and the oldest of the three canines in the house, is all about herself, but notices these days that Bella’s tummy is bigger and warmer than usual. She takes little naps with her head on Bella’s tummy, and although I’d like to think she is “helping” Bella, I truly know that everything Siri does is for her own benefit. “If They Could See Me Now” is her theme song, and when the puppies arrive, Siri will be like the stereotypical older sibling, wondering why we’ve allowed the new little beings in the house.
What would your “breakout song” be right now? Are you telling the world what you really want them to know … or hiding behind something so others don’t see the real you? I’m a bit of both ends of the spectrum. Being a columnist requires me to share more about my life than most people do, yet there are still so many areas left in the “hidden quadrant” of my life. I’m not sure what my signature song would be right now other than some sort of lullaby. After coughing for over a month straight, I’m exhausted and “Lullaby and Good Night” sounds like an invitation more appealing than anything.
Oops … it’s almost time for rehearsal, so I’ll change my tune to “Lullaby on Broadway.” Catch that awesome new show on TV when you can, and in the meantime, imagine “What a Wonderful World” it would be if we all broke out in song and dance to express our feelings.
