Murray: Unexpected goodbye to my golden soulmate

It’s a risk when you love something that it most definitely will not be in your life forever. We lost our beloved Bella, our 7-year-old Golden Retriever, two weeks ago today, and a piece of my heart is missing. I couldn’t bear to write about her until this moment. Doing so would mean she’s really gone.

Bella, whose registered name is Arabella of Clan Murray, was a terrific mom to two litters of puppies, one of whom is sitting not far from my feet. Tess is her youngest daughter from her first litter of ten perfect pups born in 2018, and these two have been inseparable since that time.

Bella taught Tess about how to be amazing. That in itself was a tall order, but Bella accomplished it with style and grace. The best thing she ever passed along was the ability to sense when one of her humans needed some consolation. I could be on a different floor of our house, just starting to feel anxious or sad about something and before the first tear dropped, Bella would be at my side. Her big brown eyes searched deep into my soul to let me know that this, too, would pass, and she’d wait with me for as long as it took to do so.

She’d sit on her hind legs and slowly put her paws up on my knees and then raise one paw to pat my arm. Sometimes if she thought I really was in a bad state of mind, she’d slowly and carefully creep up to put her head on my shoulder. I can still feel it now.

No matter what, Bella always had time to be loved. Even if she urgently had to go outside, she’d sit still to let me hug her. She was thankful for the love, no matter when she received it. Sometimes right in the middle of our driveway (after she’d taken care of “business”), Bella would stop, turn around to face me and then sit there and gaze up at me like I was the best thing she’d ever seen. Of course, she’d get a hug for that, and sometimes we had nice little heart-to-hearts in the driveway along with the hugs.

And what dog doesn’t take a bite of food before “thanking” you? Bella would glance at her food and then look at me until I pet her and said, “You’re welcome!” before she took one bite. Guess whose youngest daughter does the same thing? Bella was such a stickler for good table manners.

So many things will always remind me of this sweet soul I was lucky enough to have in my life for seven years. Even the way Bella came into our family’s life was a bit serendipitous. Before Bella, we had another amazing Golden named Maddie who was terribly sick and had to be put down. Although we came home to our young Cavachon, Siri, who had grown up with Maddie as almost a mother figure, we felt a huge loss in our lives.

Not even a couple weeks later, a picture of a Golden Retriever puppy came across my Facebook feed. One puppy. Staring into my eyes. Imploring me to find out more about her. I discovered the person who posted this Golden’s picture was the breeder where we bought Siri…and a connection was made IN TOWN with the breeder’s daughter who just happened to have this litter of Goldens.

The Golden in the picture was one of several, but she just hung out around our family and seemed to be choosing US. This was our Bella, and although we told ourselves we were going to wait much longer to get another Golden, Bella knew we needed her.

I’ve written probably entirely too much about our puppy experiences, but when Bella was 3, she became a mama with our oldest son’s gentle giant of a Golden, Max. When Bella was 5, again, motherhood, and a dangerous delivery (for both mama and pups) where only two sons lived. Obi is lucky enough to live with Max (and my son and daughter-in-law) and Carver is lucky enough to live with my niece and her family. The other 9 puppies that were lucky enough to call Bella their mama hopefully have some of her sweet characteristics and maybe will pass them on to future generations.

Two weeks ago, Bella started showing symptoms that not all was quite right with her. Besides some other telling signs, she gazed imploringly into my eyes, and I knew something was terribly wrong. This was the one time I didn’t want to be able to say I was right… Bella was ravaged with cancer and never came out of exploratory surgery. I cried for a whole weekend. I sobbed so much that my cheekbones ached. My jaw and teeth pained me so much that I didn’t know if I was going to pass out or be violently ill. I haven’t experienced this intense feeling of grief other than after my father died.

“Only a dog” may come to some non-pet-owners’ minds, but Bella was never “only” a dog. She was a better person than most people are. She showed me that things have a way of turning out alright, if I just take some time to be gentle on myself. Even when she is gone, I am still learning from her.

And Tess is beside me, consoling me as her mother so lovingly taught her to do.