Murray: Three mysteries uncovered on a daily walk

Never have I felt more like Nancy Drew (Millennials … look her up) than I have lately. First, the mystery of my missing Baby Jesus … and now the mystery of things left behind.
I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.
Days on end go by with my husband and me walking past certain items on the side of the road that perplex me. An empty McDonald’s cup; a coffee shop’s frappe plastic cup; a smashed beer can … these are all items that shouldn’t be on the side of the road but ironically enough are not too strange to see in a country ditch. I should bring a bag and gloves and rid the ditches of these items … but they aren’t the ones that are weighing on my mind right now.
It’s three other items that make me wonder and even enter into my thoughts more than I’d like to admit.
Item #1 is a simple little necklace hanging on a tree branch on a trail in Lime Creek. I had to stop to study it as it was obviously placed on a branch for someone to find. A small rudimentary necklace was probably lost by a hiker, found by another one, and those who followed have maybe stopped to ponder the adornment on the tree just like I have. In fact, I took a portrait of the necklace just because it intrigued me so. Poor little lost piece of jewelry is pining away after its owner, out in the cold and wishing it were around the neck of its owner once again.
I know, I know. Necklaces don’t have feelings. The children’s story writer in me would beg to differ, and I’ve imagined a whole scenario of what kind of relationship Ms. Necklace has with her lovely tree branch sanctuary, but that’s another matter.
Item #2 is a winter cap almost frozen into the side of the road … depending on the temperature of the day. It appears to have been a perfectly good cap at some point, and I can’t imagine someone not running after it on a blustery day. I don’t know about you, but when the wind is strong enough to whip a cap off my head, I barely stop at anything to retrieve it. Did the owner of this cap just lose faith in his or her ability to catch up to it? Was the cap that awful-looking or feeling to warrant just letting it go? It seems to be a huge waste if the cap’s owner simply had an excess of caps and threw this one out into the world to no receiver but a bunch of weeds.
What if someone had knit this cap with loving care and given it to a family member or friend for Christmas? Here the lone cap sits, without a purpose in life. No head to keep warm anymore for Mr. Cap … just a warm cozy bunch of threads in which an extremely lucky field mouse might set up housekeeping.
Item #3 … and this is really a doozy. In fact, if I were to make you guess what this item might be, I’d bet my life savings that you would never come up with it. I wouldn’t have even noticed it, had my husband not mentioned it this morning. “Oh … one of those special plates that even has writing on it!” he lamented as he led Bella, our Golden Retriever, away from some shards of glass.
Anything that “has writing on it” calls to me, and of course, I walked back to inspect it in depth. Indeed, it looked like a special plate that someone had made with loving messages all over it. In this case, however, the messages weren’t so “loving” as the bits and pieces I could read were very derogatory and scathing. If someone had given that handmade plate of insults to me, I might have been angry enough to throw it on the side of the road, seeing it smash to smithereens as well.
Mr. Plate of Insults is perhaps the biggest mystery of all. Why would someone take the time to make a plate for another person, listing his name (and I DO mean “his” as the name all over the plate was stereotypically a male’s name) over and over, berating his personality and even his political beliefs? All kinds of stories pop into my head about not only the person who belonged to the plate, but also the person who made it in the first place.
Three items. Three mysteries. Three simple things left behind to cause one person’s mind to work overtime in wondering. Look all around you every day. There are mysteries galore waiting to be found.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.