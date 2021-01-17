Murray: Three mysteries uncovered on a daily walk

I know, I know. Necklaces don’t have feelings. The children’s story writer in me would beg to differ, and I’ve imagined a whole scenario of what kind of relationship Ms. Necklace has with her lovely tree branch sanctuary, but that’s another matter.

Item #2 is a winter cap almost frozen into the side of the road … depending on the temperature of the day. It appears to have been a perfectly good cap at some point, and I can’t imagine someone not running after it on a blustery day. I don’t know about you, but when the wind is strong enough to whip a cap off my head, I barely stop at anything to retrieve it. Did the owner of this cap just lose faith in his or her ability to catch up to it? Was the cap that awful-looking or feeling to warrant just letting it go? It seems to be a huge waste if the cap’s owner simply had an excess of caps and threw this one out into the world to no receiver but a bunch of weeds.

What if someone had knit this cap with loving care and given it to a family member or friend for Christmas? Here the lone cap sits, without a purpose in life. No head to keep warm anymore for Mr. Cap … just a warm cozy bunch of threads in which an extremely lucky field mouse might set up housekeeping.