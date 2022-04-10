Murray: Therapy with Friends Onstage and Off

How often do you get to do one of the things you love most in life with some of your most favorite people? In some circles, this may happen all the time, but when it involves being onstage together in the same show, it doesn’t just happen every day in my world.

As I write this, I’m on the beginning of the rollercoaster ride otherwise known as show week. Our invitational audience for the final dress rehearsal will get to see the show tonight, and that always adds just a little extra pitter to the already pitter-pattering of my heart. We know the show. We know each other. We know this is going to be great!

It’s at this point that I like to stop and think about how lucky I am to be onstage with three other women who I not only admire and include in my Christmas card list but would also call in a heartbeat if I had an emergency of some sort. The three other women involved in the show are also forever friends, as is my husband, who is directing the show! How did I get so lucky to have such a “support group” on and offstage?

The play lends itself well to being “therapeutic” as all four characters go through some sort of transformation. Each of the characters has gone through quite a bit in their lives already and continue to do so with their newly found friends. The playwrights of The Savannah Sipping Society are to thank for a wonderfully written story that includes a little bit of everything. Jones Hope Wooten (as they are collectively known) are three of the most widely-produced playwrights in the U.S. In fact, Wooten was a writer/producer for many seasons of the classic TV series, The Golden Girls. That same witty fast-paced repartee, humor that makes you laugh out loud, and touching relatable moments can also be found in “SSS,” as we’ve so affectionately come to call it.

Throughout our rehearsals, we’ve also found “therapy” behind the scenes with the commonality of having aging parents and supporting one another in our own life journeys. We’ve laughed til we’ve cried; we’ve listened to and consoled one another, and most importantly, we’ve bonded even more as friends on and offstage. It’s a little bit of magic as well as that comforting feeling of being at home. I think audiences will be able to see that bond, which isn’t always there with just any cast.

Getting to this point literally has taken over two years. We rehearsed just up until the pandemic forced the world to stay home. One night we finished going through the play and talked afterward about this weird virus that was quickly becoming a little too scary. The very next day, stay at home orders were issued. Our stage stayed the same from that night on…for months on end…until the theatre did some renovation and the set/furniture had to be moved. Our show was in limbo and there was a strong chance it would never be seen.

I can’t speak for everyone else involved in the theatre, but I went through quite a strange transformation during those years of being away from the stage. Being onstage is as necessary as breathing for me, and fellow actors/theatre people posted on social media about how much they missed the theatre. I think most anyone who knows me probably thought I felt the same way.

I’m almost embarrassed to say that I found so much satisfaction in being homebound, heading out for a walk in the country with my husband or to the basement for a workout on our exercise bike. I read. I talked to family on the phone. I got more sleep than I’ve ever had in my life. And probably watched more shows on Netflix than a human should be allowed to. And I was…HAPPY. I didn’t find myself missing the theatre or being onstage at all. This pandemic was my sign to pull back and slow down. The last performance I had done was one that made me exceptionally proud, and I was fine to call that my REAL “last” performance.

As soon as things began to open up all over the world, I became almost melancholy. I had reinvented myself, and I liked being a social recluse a little too much. I know…a person who relishes the limelight and the ability to be a social recluse simultaneously is one who therapists may shake their heads over, but that was me.

Getting onstage again was nice, but also a bit like having major surgery. You know you need it, and deep down, you know you’ll feel better after having it, but there’s a very good chance you may have to approach it like you would a wild animal…with extreme caution. I’m glad I gained the courage to re-enter the one place that has always brought me more happiness than anything (besides extensive vacations to exotic locales)…and I’m glad the people who “jumped in” with me were some of my favorite friends.

Transformations galore are what you’ll see onstage at our show for the next two weeks…but the transformations “behind the scenes” and leading up to this point are the “battle scars” that we actors hide so well…unless you’re a columnist who tells it all and hopes her readers can relate. It’s Showtime!

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

