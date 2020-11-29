Murray: The year Christmas came early

 Skip to main content
On a blustery fall night somewhere between Halloween and Thanksgiving, a strange realization hit me. I stood at one end of the leash while either Siri, Bella or Tess (our three dogs) circled around sniffing out the perfect spot to report for “duty” before running inside for some dinner. Since this action is repeated three times, if I don’t have time to finish my first realization, I always have a second and third chance.

The realization that I may be late to the Christmas game is what hit me that evening. I looked at my next door neighbor’s house and saw a fully lit Christmas tree glowing inside. One door down, there were strings of big white lights adorning the front yard. Was I in a time warp? It was still Halloween in my house, and I was thinking I’d do my usual turning around of the pumpkins with faces to look more harvest-like and ready for Thanksgiving. In other words, I make do with some leftover Halloween for quite some time.

Somehow, though, after seeing those Christmas decorations in my neighborhood, those Thanksgiving decorating ideas didn’t quite measure up. Suddenly, I yearned for twinkling lights inside and outside my house. I couldn’t wait to put up our Christmas tree and decorations. I longed to fall asleep in front of the Christmas tree, just like I’ve been doing ever since I was a little girl.

If there ever was a time in our lives when we “need a little Christmas,” certainly it’s now in 2020, the year unlike any other we’ve experienced. We need something to look forward to in this scary uncertain time.

It’s not only my neighbors who are getting into this Christmas mood a little early. I just read an article touting the fact that this practice can actually make you happier! It seems to be an easy way to boost a mood. Who can be depressed when you have some of your favorite happy Christmas memories adorning your living space?

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray

The only obstacle in my way of turning our house into a Winter Wonderland is actually the guy who crawls deep into the attic crawl space to get the plethora of bins out for me to create my magic. That’s quite an obstacle, people, and one I have to treat exceptionally nicely.

I feel like a large part of my background work is done with this guy. I’ve found an all-Christmas radio station and introduced him to it, knowing he wouldn’t be able to tear himself away from all of those seasonal tunes. Each day, he comes home from work singing a little “Frosty” or “Rudolph” or “Santa Baby” or whatever Pentatonix Christmas arrangement has gotten into his head. The guy is hooked and he is on his way to being at an all-time Christmas high. He just doesn’t realize it yet.

Enter Phase 2 of planting that Christmas seed in my obstacle … I mean, husband. I found the most delightful scent of wax melt the other day, and I put this in three different warmers throughout the house. It smells like the North Pole and a cozy log cabin somewhere in the mountains all wrapped in one. Imagine cool breezes carrying the scent of berries, leaves and trees from the forest, and you’ll get an idea of the heavenly scent Marc encountered when he opened the door this evening.

Phase 3 is coming next … and that’s when I go for broke. I ask, ask, ask and assume the sale. First, I’ll ask him just jokingly to put up Christmas decorations with me. Next, I’ll ask him to perhaps grab something else out of the attic and think of a sudden detour for him to enter the realm of the red and green bins. Finally, after humming so many Christmas songs and breathing in the scent of Santa’s secret toy shop (aka our house), his defenses will be down and he’ll gladly be ready to deck our halls with boughs of holly.

It’s all in the approach. After 26 years of wedded bliss, I’m pretty proud of my approach. And my “obstacle?!?” Well, he can see through every move I make, and he still humors me year after year. I’ve got a good one … and I don’t even need to walk my dogs to realize that.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

