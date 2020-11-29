Murray: The year Christmas came early

It’s not only my neighbors who are getting into this Christmas mood a little early. I just read an article touting the fact that this practice can actually make you happier! It seems to be an easy way to boost a mood. Who can be depressed when you have some of your favorite happy Christmas memories adorning your living space?

The only obstacle in my way of turning our house into a Winter Wonderland is actually the guy who crawls deep into the attic crawl space to get the plethora of bins out for me to create my magic. That’s quite an obstacle, people, and one I have to treat exceptionally nicely.

I feel like a large part of my background work is done with this guy. I’ve found an all-Christmas radio station and introduced him to it, knowing he wouldn’t be able to tear himself away from all of those seasonal tunes. Each day, he comes home from work singing a little “Frosty” or “Rudolph” or “Santa Baby” or whatever Pentatonix Christmas arrangement has gotten into his head. The guy is hooked and he is on his way to being at an all-time Christmas high. He just doesn’t realize it yet.