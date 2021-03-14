Murray: The teenagers have left the building

March in the Midwest. We could have a huge snowfall or balmy breezes reminiscent of a spring day. Imagine the birthday party dilemma when you’re the mom of two sons who have birthdays two days (and four years) apart in the middle of this unpredictable month. Sledding party? Biking party? Hockey game? Circus? Roller skating? Bowling, swimming, movies…you name it, and we’ve probably had a birthday party revolving around that activity, depending on the weather.
Oh, when your kids are young, the days are long but the years are short. I have never been so exhausted as when our sons were young and full of endless energy. And then the birthday party planning, shopping, and party itself…times two…and a friend party and family party for each boy. Wow…and this was in my pre-coffee-drinking years. I want that younger more energetic version of me back.
More than that, I want to relive those moments when the four of us were living under the same roof and everyone was (at the most) only one floor away. We were close enough to one another to feel the excitement emanating from each boy’s room as their birthday drew near.
We decorated the house with streamers and a birthday flag outside; we had birthday posters on the wall; we had special breakfasts and went to favorite restaurants for dinner. Presents were bought and wrapped and birthday cakes were handmade and decorated by me; the toys or bikes or electronics were assembled by my husband. All that the Birthday Boy had to do was to enjoy his special day.
I’m not sure how we timed these birthdays, but for many years they fell during Spring Break from school, so we spent time celebrating on vacation as well. The younger years brought birthday trips to Wisconsin Dells with swimming and water-sliding until everyone had wrinkly skin. The middle years consisted of at-home parties and sleepovers, bowling, movies, skating and videogames galore. The older years included Disney World and all things Florida for a very special and memorable double birthday extravaganza.
And then, just like that, my sons wanted to only celebrate with their friends, or have a low-key birthday dinner with the family. It was a relief and a let-down simultaneously.
I remember looking at some of my older friends and being envious of the extra time they seemed to have once their kids were grown. They never were tired and could do anything they wanted to do without worrying about the mind-boggling schedules of their kids’ activities. I “looked over that fence” and dreamed of the day that I wouldn’t be needed so much to provide all the entertainment plans and be Chief Party Planner and Fun CEO of the family.
Be careful what you wish for. That extra time is spent wondering what your kids are doing, how they are feeling, how they are faring amidst a pandemic, worrying about that little cough they seemed to have when you last spoke on the phone. And then it hits you. You are now on the other side of that fence.
Where did the time go? One moment you were at Target buying party supplies and the new action figures; the next, you were wondering if your sons still wanted to celebrate their birthdays with you. A fiancé and other more exciting friends in exciting cities overshadow the mom who still wants to create birthday posters and bake special cakes with fancy freehand frosting decorations. She still wants to sing the birthday song to her boys and rock them to sleep after reading a favorite bedtime story. She wants to breathe in the sweet smell of the tops of their heads and know that these humans are her most precious accomplishment in life. But that would be a little weird when her babies are now towering over her, and her younger son is now out of his teens.
Whoa. I now have kids who are the same age (or older) than the age I still think I am. The teenagers have left the building. This is the day I have looked forward to in the midst of the frenzied life I once had.
Way back in the day when the boys were still at home, I often remarked to my husband, “THIS is my favorite age!” I said this every year from the time my boys were born. He laughed each time I said it, and his reply was always, “You say that EVERY year.”
Perhaps the “20s” will be my favorite years now. I can receive advice from my sons instead of simply giving it; I can be a passenger in their cars instead of driving them all over creation, and I can once again “look over the fence” to think about how they will be as parents someday…and look forward to the days when I can celebrate birthdays with THEIR kids.
For now, I’ll enjoy the journey on this side of the fence…no matter what the weather. Happy Birthday to Nic and Noah, and may this serve as my poster on the wall.
Our environment: Winter 2020-2021
From local species, to historic low temperatures, to water quality updates, revisit seasonal coverage of the land we live on:
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the newly released draft 2020 impaired waters list through Dec. 30.
Don't worry North Iowa, according to state climatologist Justin Glisan, there's an end to this cold snap in sight.
The barred owl’s signature greeting -- “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?” – would be hard to mistake for any other sound.
My first encounter with the red fox occurred when I was 14.
Iowa’s waterfowl seasons have officially concluded. Gone but not forgotten, the 2020 duck season will be remembered by many hunters as the bes…
Sometimes it’s hard to tell which activity is most enjoyable - pursuing wild game, preparing wild game, or eating wild game.
Sometimes it’s hard to tell which activity is most enjoyable - pursuing wild game, preparing wild game, or eating wild game.
Sometimes it’s hard to tell which activity is most enjoyable - pursuing wild game, preparing wild game, or eating wild game.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa man who filled in wetlands along the Des Moines River in order to build a recreational vehicle campground has reached …
Along with signing onto a watershed agreement, the County Board approved a capital loan refunding plan and a grant deal with Francis Lauer.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.