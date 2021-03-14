Murray: The teenagers have left the building

Where did the time go? One moment you were at Target buying party supplies and the new action figures; the next, you were wondering if your sons still wanted to celebrate their birthdays with you. A fiancé and other more exciting friends in exciting cities overshadow the mom who still wants to create birthday posters and bake special cakes with fancy freehand frosting decorations. She still wants to sing the birthday song to her boys and rock them to sleep after reading a favorite bedtime story. She wants to breathe in the sweet smell of the tops of their heads and know that these humans are her most precious accomplishment in life. But that would be a little weird when her babies are now towering over her, and her younger son is now out of his teens.

Whoa. I now have kids who are the same age (or older) than the age I still think I am. The teenagers have left the building. This is the day I have looked forward to in the midst of the frenzied life I once had.

Way back in the day when the boys were still at home, I often remarked to my husband, “THIS is my favorite age!” I said this every year from the time my boys were born. He laughed each time I said it, and his reply was always, “You say that EVERY year.”