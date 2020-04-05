Murray: 'The space between' is where we distinguish ourselves

What time do you get up daily? Do you have a routine? What makes you happy? Do you have any sick members of your family? How do you deal with that? What do you wear every day? Do you get any exercise? Do you talk to others on the phone? Are you accomplishing more than you ever thought you would…or are you struggling just to get through each day? Do you find yourself crying at odd times of the day, seemingly for no reason at all? What are you binge-watching on Netflix? What books are you reading? How are your “fur-babies” responding to you being in the house with them all day every day? How much weight are you gaining from your untapped-until-now skill for delectable home-cooking? On the other hand, how many restaurants do you frequent (with their carryout/delivery option) because you haven’t quite discovered your cooking gene?

Think about questions you might ask an older relative who has lived through a different period of time. What would you want to know? Our future great great grandchildren will want to know how we survived the Pandemic of 2020. They will want to know our RESPONSE.