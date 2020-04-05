Murray: 'The space between' is where we distinguish ourselves

We’re either living right smack dab in the middle of a young adult dystopian novel or a history book … or a bit of both. Never in a million years would we have imagined our real life resembling a far-out movie like "Contagion," but here we are. What we choose to do while we are here is everything.
When Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl was in the midst of being in several concentration camps during the Holocaust, he made quite a discovery. He couldn’t change his situation, but he could change how he felt about the situation. That was the one thing that kept him going … and years later when he survived and was set free, he wrote a book, "Man’s Search for Meaning," and shared this thought with the world. One of my favorite Frankl quotes is this: “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”
How would we have known about this had he not taken the time to share his experiences with us? Words matter … whether they are spoken or written … and “capturing” our words for posterity should be a priority, especially when we are making history.
Isn’t this a great plan not only for parents now homeschooling their children in this social distancing/isolation/quarantine but also for ALL of us? Jot down what is happening to you daily. You may think you’ll always remember, but honestly, can you remember in detail what you did yesterday?!? Write it down. Tell about your new normal.
What time do you get up daily? Do you have a routine? What makes you happy? Do you have any sick members of your family? How do you deal with that? What do you wear every day? Do you get any exercise? Do you talk to others on the phone? Are you accomplishing more than you ever thought you would…or are you struggling just to get through each day? Do you find yourself crying at odd times of the day, seemingly for no reason at all? What are you binge-watching on Netflix? What books are you reading? How are your “fur-babies” responding to you being in the house with them all day every day? How much weight are you gaining from your untapped-until-now skill for delectable home-cooking? On the other hand, how many restaurants do you frequent (with their carryout/delivery option) because you haven’t quite discovered your cooking gene?
Think about questions you might ask an older relative who has lived through a different period of time. What would you want to know? Our future great great grandchildren will want to know how we survived the Pandemic of 2020. They will want to know our RESPONSE.
Even members of the same family who are living in the same house will have a very different perspective of life during the pandemic. My husband still goes to work at the post office … but now has to be extremely cautious about disinfecting everything … and hopes that no germs will come home with him every day. I still teach college courses online … but ironically enough, there are too many faculty members and no surge of incoming students (even when everything else is moving online), and I am now a professor without a class, giving me more time and no salary. My younger son is now finishing his freshman year at the “University of Home.” Although his friends are in the same situation, they can’t get together to hang out … other than by phone/text/various forms of technology. He knows. He is on the other side of a terrible illness which took up the majority of his regularly-scheduled Spring Break. My older son lives three hours away, where he is still in the same state, but even different cities in the same state are dealing with the pandemic in different ways. He, too, has just been through the illness of his lifetime, and knows firsthand that health means everything.
I’m accustomed to this life of working from home as I’ve done it for over a decade. I’m unaccustomed to hearing about other people talk as if it’s a life sentence to be “stuck” at home. I can’t wrap my mind around people being “bored” and finding things to do to “pass the time.” Give me a call. I’ll give you a never-ending list. My advice: Stay home; stay healthy.
At this point in our country, it’s the calm before the storm. I fear it’s going to get worse before it gets better. We are at a critical point between stimulus and response … that “space” of which Viktor Frankl deemed so very powerful. Let’s choose wisely what we will do with that “space” and keep track of our choices. For someday, if we have made the right choices, we will be lucky enough to have great great grandchildren and others who will be fascinated about how we survived … and sometimes even thrived through this time in history.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City.
