Murray: The Mom I Yearned to Be…Versus the Mom I Am

Growing up with one TV and only 3 major networks from which to choose gave me enough of an outlook on the world beyond our home’s walls. I watched shows like these: The Andy Griffith Show, Bewitched, The Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family, Happy Days, and so many more. Life was good. Families got along, and if they didn’t, their conflict was solved in less than 30 minutes.

I watched these shows for their entertainment value at the time, but looking back, I think the depictions of the moms (or grandmas) snuck into my brain and secretly formed an idea of the type of mom I wanted to be someday.

Take Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, for example. I never knew what happened to the dad in the family, but here was Mrs. Partridge taking care of her five children and performing with them in concerts all over the country. What a life! She was sweet and kind to others while being the sole parent, driving her family in their big boldy-colored Partridge Family bus to gigs, and performing like a rockstar with her kids in front of adoring audiences. Besides not wanting to be a bus driver (and of course having my soulmate beside me throughout my life), I was all in for that kind of parenting. A performing mom! THAT is the type of mom I wanted to be.

Take Samantha Stephens in Bewitched. She had such a “charmed” life being a mischievous witch who chose to live her life as an American housewife with her advertising executive husband, Darrin, and their adorable little girl, Tabitha. One little twitch of her nose made things fly across the room or anything else Samantha needed to have done in her “mortal” world. Seeing Samantha dressed up every day while keeping her house and world in tip-top shape and doting on her precious daughter made being a mom seem easy and elegant. THAT is the type of mom I wanted to be.

Take Carol Brady in The Brady Bunch. This mom of three daughters met a father with three sons…and well, who ISN’T familiar with that storyline? The rest was history. It was the first show I can remember depicting a “blended family.” Carol could do anything. She was the peacemaker extraordinaire when fights inevitably broke out between the boys and the girls. She was calm, cool and collected, no matter what the situation. THAT is the type of mom I wanted to be.

Finally, take Marion Cunningham in Happy Days. More than any other “Mom” character on TV, Mrs. Cunningham was extremely relatable to me. She was always upbeat and the family’s cheerleader who inspired them to be the best version of themselves every day. She had a snarky sense of humor and was very much in love with her husband, even after her kids were “old” and in college. THAT is the type of mom I yearned to be.

Put all four TV moms together, and THAT is who I thought I’d be when I was a mom someday…a performing magical mom who kept the peace while being her family’s number one fan. How did that work for me?!? Well, the BEST people to ask would be my two sons, who would tell you the REAL story.

They were either blessed or cursed with a performing mom, and they’ve each been onstage with me in many plays and musicals. They’ve seen my “magical” side which consists of transforming myself into a regular human being every morning with a magical brown liquid otherwise known as coffee. They’ve seen how I have tried to keep the peace throughout the years when brothers inevitably fight. And whether they have appreciated it or not, they know I am their fiercest supporter in everything they do.

It turns out my TV mom knowledge combined with modeling after MY mom, the most important one of ALL, has trickled into how I’ve been as a mom all these years. There is no one right way to approach the most important role as Mom, and I hope my boys are happy with the one they’ve got.

It would’ve been an entirely different story had I watched Psycho or Mommie Dearest in my youth. Yeah…my sons have it pretty darn good.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0