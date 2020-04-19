Murray: The gift of time during The Great Pause

“I can’t wait for things to get back to normal” or “Things will never be the same again” are thoughts we’ve heard or read … or even uttered ourselves these days. Was “normal” the best humankind could do? Would we really relish “the same” as we had before COVID19?
Maybe this world situation that has caused ALL of us a major pause in our lives could be a wake-up call for us to revise our old “normal” and make it better than it was before. I recently read an article on Medium.com by Julio Vincent Gambuto that really made me think. He calls this time in our lives “The Great Pause,” and barring death and the virus itself, he mentions that “it’s the greatest gift ever unwrapped.” He goes on to say that this is our chance to “define a new version of normal.” If ever we wanted a chance to reinvent ourselves, the time is now.
I’ve been pondering this a lot lately, because I’ve had the time to ponder. I’m the type of person who doesn’t slow down on my own accord. It usually takes sickness or an act of God to make me do it. Enter this act of God to make the whole world slow down.
I saw a cartoon that showed God looking down at the world with tears in his eyes, and then sending us to a “time out” in our rooms … and in this case, our homes. I like this comparison. Things weren’t going so well. People weren’t being kind to one another. The world didn’t resemble how it used to be in “the good old days,” according to most of our elders. We needed to be “sent to our rooms” to think about our actions and work on making things better when we come out.
In this time of quarantine, we have gained one thing that money can’t buy …and that is simply TIME. There is nothing open for us anymore … no stores, no ballparks, no arenas, no theaters, no schools…and of course, the list goes on. There are no face-to-face meetings, no social get-togethers, no gatherings of any kind. What’s left is time for us to do whatever we want to do. For some, the time is filled with work that goes on no matter what. Some attend (or teach) classes online. Some take care of kids and animals because they need time and attention like never before.
At some point in each day, however, there’s a little extra pocket of time that we didn’t have before. How do we spend it?
Maybe we have the energy of a Superhero and have totally revamped our houses, inside and out. Maybe we’ve written the next Great American Novel and are about ready to write another one. Maybe we have been crafty, creating things for ourselves and even helping to create things for others. Or maybe we have simply survived each day, stopping perhaps to cry for no reason. Whatever our choices may be for this extra time of ours, they are the right choices for us.
I wish I could someday say that I accomplished great things during “The Great Pause,” but my reality is that the little things I’m accomplishing may BE my “great things.” I never set an alarm and sleep until I wake up. I look forward to each day and what it has to offer. I cook much more and try new recipes … even though I really don’t like to cook. I do everything with my immediate family, and although I know I may drive them crazy, they are pretty great about not letting me know it. I go for long walks in the country with my husband. I do yardwork with him and actually enjoy it. I cuddle with my dogs more than usual. I contemplate the sounds of birds chirping when I’m walking the dogs and they’ve notoriously stopped to ponder some smells. I paint my nails with sparkly glitzy colors, making me smile every time I look at them. I shower and get fully dressed every day. (Nah…just kidding…I was trying to see if you’ve read this far.) I’m writing more letters, making more lengthy phone calls, and staying connected to other family members in any way that I can. I’m reading more and discovering that I have so many books I may survive through a pandemic that lasts a decade.
Most of all, I’m discovering more of who I am and what I deem most important in life. I’m clearing my brain of excess clutter and I’m learning how to relax. I’m finding it doesn’t take too much to make me happy. “The Great Pause” has been a gift to me. I hope all of our discoveries during this time will carry over to our “new normal” in months and years to come. Stay safe and well.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
