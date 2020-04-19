Murray: The gift of time during The Great Pause
0 comments
alert

Murray: The gift of time during The Great Pause

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“I can’t wait for things to get back to normal” or “Things will never be the same again” are thoughts we’ve heard or read … or even uttered ourselves these days. Was “normal” the best humankind could do? Would we really relish “the same” as we had before COVID19?

Maybe this world situation that has caused ALL of us a major pause in our lives could be a wake-up call for us to revise our old “normal” and make it better than it was before. I recently read an article on Medium.com by Julio Vincent Gambuto that really made me think. He calls this time in our lives “The Great Pause,” and barring death and the virus itself, he mentions that “it’s the greatest gift ever unwrapped.” He goes on to say that this is our chance to “define a new version of normal.” If ever we wanted a chance to reinvent ourselves, the time is now.

I’ve been pondering this a lot lately, because I’ve had the time to ponder. I’m the type of person who doesn’t slow down on my own accord. It usually takes sickness or an act of God to make me do it. Enter this act of God to make the whole world slow down.

I saw a cartoon that showed God looking down at the world with tears in his eyes, and then sending us to a “time out” in our rooms … and in this case, our homes. I like this comparison. Things weren’t going so well. People weren’t being kind to one another. The world didn’t resemble how it used to be in “the good old days,” according to most of our elders. We needed to be “sent to our rooms” to think about our actions and work on making things better when we come out.

In this time of quarantine, we have gained one thing that money can’t buy …and that is simply TIME. There is nothing open for us anymore … no stores, no ballparks, no arenas, no theaters, no schools…and of course, the list goes on. There are no face-to-face meetings, no social get-togethers, no gatherings of any kind. What’s left is time for us to do whatever we want to do. For some, the time is filled with work that goes on no matter what. Some attend (or teach) classes online. Some take care of kids and animals because they need time and attention like never before.

At some point in each day, however, there’s a little extra pocket of time that we didn’t have before. How do we spend it?

Maybe we have the energy of a Superhero and have totally revamped our houses, inside and out. Maybe we’ve written the next Great American Novel and are about ready to write another one. Maybe we have been crafty, creating things for ourselves and even helping to create things for others. Or maybe we have simply survived each day, stopping perhaps to cry for no reason. Whatever our choices may be for this extra time of ours, they are the right choices for us.

I wish I could someday say that I accomplished great things during “The Great Pause,” but my reality is that the little things I’m accomplishing may BE my “great things.” I never set an alarm and sleep until I wake up. I look forward to each day and what it has to offer. I cook much more and try new recipes … even though I really don’t like to cook. I do everything with my immediate family, and although I know I may drive them crazy, they are pretty great about not letting me know it. I go for long walks in the country with my husband. I do yardwork with him and actually enjoy it. I cuddle with my dogs more than usual. I contemplate the sounds of birds chirping when I’m walking the dogs and they’ve notoriously stopped to ponder some smells. I paint my nails with sparkly glitzy colors, making me smile every time I look at them. I shower and get fully dressed every day. (Nah…just kidding…I was trying to see if you’ve read this far.) I’m writing more letters, making more lengthy phone calls, and staying connected to other family members in any way that I can. I’m reading more and discovering that I have so many books I may survive through a pandemic that lasts a decade.

Most of all, I’m discovering more of who I am and what I deem most important in life. I’m clearing my brain of excess clutter and I’m learning how to relax. I’m finding it doesn’t take too much to make me happy. “The Great Pause” has been a gift to me. I hope all of our discoveries during this time will carry over to our “new normal” in months and years to come. Stay safe and well.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy
Columnists

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy

If you're an aspiring dictator, this pandemic is a job opportunity. People are sick, dying, scared of getting sick and dying, and desperate not to be scared of being sick and dying. They want help. They want solutions. They want jobs. They want drugs. They want leaders with no pharmaceutical expertise to prescribe them drugs. They are not interested in choices. They want to be told what to do. ...

+6
Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal
Columnists

Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal

In 2018 President Donald Trump tweeted: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others." This week the idea that Trump was the victim, not the beneficiary, of Russian meddling in 2016 was revived. The impetus was the release of previously redacted footnotes from last year's report on the Russia investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Columnists

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

+6
Commentary: Trump's xenophobia will exacerbate crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's xenophobia will exacerbate crisis

At a time when COVID-19 is making global solidarity and cooperation more important than ever, President Donald Trump is instead continuing to push a divisive and nationalistic agenda. He has contradicted guidance from health experts, called COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," refused to alleviate the density inside migrant detention centers and implemented unnecessary, draconian restrictions along ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News