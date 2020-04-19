Murray: The gift of time during The Great Pause

In this time of quarantine, we have gained one thing that money can’t buy …and that is simply TIME. There is nothing open for us anymore … no stores, no ballparks, no arenas, no theaters, no schools…and of course, the list goes on. There are no face-to-face meetings, no social get-togethers, no gatherings of any kind. What’s left is time for us to do whatever we want to do. For some, the time is filled with work that goes on no matter what. Some attend (or teach) classes online. Some take care of kids and animals because they need time and attention like never before.

At some point in each day, however, there’s a little extra pocket of time that we didn’t have before. How do we spend it?

Maybe we have the energy of a Superhero and have totally revamped our houses, inside and out. Maybe we’ve written the next Great American Novel and are about ready to write another one. Maybe we have been crafty, creating things for ourselves and even helping to create things for others. Or maybe we have simply survived each day, stopping perhaps to cry for no reason. Whatever our choices may be for this extra time of ours, they are the right choices for us.