Murray: Taking the 'old brain' out for a workout

Oh, the joys of aging! If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. Our 18-year-old son recently informed us that “all old people talk about is what they ate and what hurts on them.” I’d say that is a fairly accurate observation.
I don’t know about you, but I sure find different things happening to my mind and body with each passing decade. One of the more disturbing things is that I now go into one room on a mission and once I get there, I forget the reason for my journey.
It’s not only that, but I’m at a loss for words sometimes. (This even happens to a writer whose “tools” consist of words and words alone!) “It’s in the…cold place where you put food,” I’ve found myself saying when I couldn’t think of that very difficult word, “refrigerator.”
This “loss of words” is multiplied exponentially when I’m faced with remembering someone’s name. Oh, it could be just the right ‘N’ name for one of my two sons (Nic and Noah), and sometimes that even boggles my mind. Imagine if we’d had a third child. That poor soul would’ve never known his or her real name. You start with the oldest and then move down … right? No wonder younger siblings always have to patiently wait until their parents finally get to their name.
Recently, my “old brain” has gotten quite a workout. I’m playing the lead role in the Neil Simon show, “The Gingerbread Lady” at our community theater. Believe me, I struggled with the thought of even auditioning as I saw the plethora of lines this character has. And then one day out of the blue, I happened to be watching “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” where Kelly Ripa was interviewing Laura Linney, one of my favorite actresses, and it was like a sign from God to go to that audition and try for that part.
Linney talked about being in a one-woman show adapted from one of my favorite books, "My Name is Lucy Barton," by Elizabeth Strout. She shared what it was like to have ALL of the lines in the show. It hit me that she is MY age, and if she could learn an entire show, then what was stopping me?
Another interview with Linney brought a new favorite quote to me. She said that when she was asked to be in this one-woman show, “The only reason I would say no is pure cowardice.”
So … here I am in production week, jumping into something that really scared me and now doing it for all the world to see. Out of a 76-page script, I only have 5 pages where I don’t have lines. A fellow actor asked me if I counted my lines, like he always does when he’s in a show. I told him, “No, because that would scare me!”
How does a writer who forgets words and a mom who forgets names learn the plethora of lines for such a difficult role? Prayer, rehearsal and solo preparation of about 2-3 hours daily BEFORE I go to dress rehearsal and certainly before shows!
I sure hope audiences appreciate the time and energy I’ve put into being Evy Meara in this show. My fellow actors onstage are absolutely amazing and they have put up with my process of becoming Evy.
I told my older son the other day that I am mainly doing this to prove to myself that I CAN. I’m jumping out of my comfort zone and facing a huge challenge. Audience applause will be the icing on the cake … and if there’s any of that “cake” left over, well, I’ll just store it in “the cold place where you put food.”
