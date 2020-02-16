Murray: Taking the 'old brain' out for a workout

Oh, the joys of aging! If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. Our 18-year-old son recently informed us that “all old people talk about is what they ate and what hurts on them.” I’d say that is a fairly accurate observation.

I don’t know about you, but I sure find different things happening to my mind and body with each passing decade. One of the more disturbing things is that I now go into one room on a mission and once I get there, I forget the reason for my journey.

It’s not only that, but I’m at a loss for words sometimes. (This even happens to a writer whose “tools” consist of words and words alone!) “It’s in the…cold place where you put food,” I’ve found myself saying when I couldn’t think of that very difficult word, “refrigerator.”

This “loss of words” is multiplied exponentially when I’m faced with remembering someone’s name. Oh, it could be just the right ‘N’ name for one of my two sons (Nic and Noah), and sometimes that even boggles my mind. Imagine if we’d had a third child. That poor soul would’ve never known his or her real name. You start with the oldest and then move down … right? No wonder younger siblings always have to patiently wait until their parents finally get to their name.