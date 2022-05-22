Murray: Suppose With Me about Remembering

I’ve been thinking a lot about forgetting things lately. Maybe it’s because I’ve heard the term “early onset Alzheimer’s” on TV, in content that I’m reading online and in magazines, and from friends whose parents are either going through this situation or are already into full-blown Alzheimer’s mode. What must it feel like to the person who forgets? And what does that person choose to remember?

I could research this subject for months on end, but I’m in a supposing mood right now. Supposing is much more fun than researching, even as much as I adore going down a rabbit hole to find a new one to explore. Suppose with me for a few minutes.

Let’s start with supposing that we are slipping into forgetting most of our lives. It’s still early and we still have the advantage of knowing that our memory will soon be failing. What would you do? I suppose I would go out and make more memories with my family. I’d travel with them and experience new things as well as re-visit some of our favorite places, even if that simply includes frequenting a favorite hometown restaurant or going on a usual walk.

I suppose I’d say no to things I didn’t have time for, which would be most anything that took time away from my family. I’d say yes to adventure of any kind, because I’d figure, “If not NOW…WHEN?!?” I’d take more pictures than usual to help me remember when my brain could no longer quite handle the job alone. I’d hand my phone to others to take more pictures of me having new adventures. And I suppose I’d definitely up my selfie-taking so my family wouldn’t forget that I was there, too…

Although my dogs may not remember much from day to day, I’d like to think they could at some point “help me back” to remembering loving them. I’d pet them more, cuddle with them more, and talk to them more. They’d be in doggie heaven with all the “more” they’d be getting. Even if their cuddles didn’t jog my memory into feeling love someday, at least we would have had some great additional quality time together.

I suppose I’d write more of my thoughts down for posterity. There’s nothing I like more than finding a family member’s writing, no matter if the person is still around or has passed away. I love the little glimpse into their thoughts and feel more of a connection with them. I suppose I’d like my present and future family members to read what I had written and feel more of a connection with ME.

I suppose I’d try something new every day to help those neurons in my brain fire up. I’d wear more hats. I’d sing and dance with reckless abandon. I’d eat more chocolate. So what if those activities aren’t neuron-producing?!? They sound like fun, so I’d do them.

I’d tell people how I really feel. I’d speak in different accents every day. I’d talk to my plants, my dogs, and my reflection in the mirror if no one else was around. I’d record my voice just so I could remember what younger Michelle’s voice sounded like.

I’d sleep when I am tired, eat when I am hungry, and guffaw with my snorty laugh when I find something especially funny. I’d offer my advice, even if unasked for. I’d check things off my Bucket List. I’d add more to the list if time allowed. I’d spend life living instead of worrying about forgetting to live.

I suppose I’d make plans for when I couldn’t remember anymore. What if there were a little routine that a loved one and I could develop and use daily when I could remember in order to help when I couldn’t? We could concoct a secret phrase, a handshake or wear the same vibrantly-colored out-of-this-world outfit that would jar anyone’s memory back to the good old days, if only for a few seconds. If nothing else, the memories of doing these things would stick with the loved one and those stories could be shared with future generations.

I suppose about so many things, and this is probably one reason I don’t get enough sleep. So much to think about; so little time. I suppose you’re wondering WHY I’m supposing about remembering. Don’t get too excited; there’s no twist at the end of my column with an announcement of a new diagnosis. I suppose you might be cursing me in a few weeks because you’re up in the wee hours of the morning supposing like I am. I suppose I deserve that, and the next time we see each other in person, I suppose you’ll tell me exactly how you feel about it.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0