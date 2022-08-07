Murray: Stepping out of my comfort zone on my birthday

I had a birthday recently. Most people do. Since I like to do what I want to do on my birthday, I planned it painstakingly. Little did I know that my plans had their own agenda.

Having a summer birthday has always been a blessing and a curse. It’s been a blessing throughout the years as typically July was the only month for our extended family vacations. I spent birthdays in different states and even different countries while growing up, so it became almost engrained in my soul that the start of another year for me should always begin somewhere new.

However, this summer birthday of mine has also been a curse because on the rare occasion I was home long enough to have a birthday party, most of my friends’ families were also on summer vacations. To top that off, I was never lucky enough to have a birthday poster emblazoned on my locker door since an Iowa school year has never included the end of July.

So being out of town on my birthday is like breathing to me. Necessary, enjoyable, and life-affirming.

This year, I wanted to celebrate with my immediate family ON my day. My birthday celebrations as an adult always involve my husband, but this year, his “sweet” work prevailed, so I had to plan accordingly. A solo overnight trip for me it would be. My goals were simple: be out of town, see all my favorite people, eat great food, and shop wherever I wanted.

My getaway began in Iowa City the day before my birthday. I stayed in the beautiful hotel across the courtyard from my younger son’s downtown high-rise apartment building. My plan was to have dinner with him the night before and a lovely breakfast at the hotel with him on the morning of my birthday, lunch with my older son and his wife in their city, a fun coffee drink snack with my mom in my hometown, and a nice, relaxing late dinner with my husband once I was home.

The plans were made. My bags were packed with everything I could possibly want while I was on my solo trip. I checked and double-checked that I had all kinds of phone chargers, clothes for any situation, my hair dryer and flatiron, way too many shoes, far too many reading glasses, sunglasses and contact lens options, and toiletries containing all the lotions and potions necessary to make me look like I am THIS youthful naturally.

Everything went swimmingly. I had a great drive on a gorgeous day. I went shoe shopping. Book shopping. Ate a great meal at an outdoor restaurant with my younger son, including drinks later at a downtown rooftop bar. I even had a decadent birthday cookie to end the night before my birthday.

I took one last look at the panoramic view of the city from the 12th floor, shut the blinds and prepared to go to bed at 2 AM, a pretty usual time for me. It wasn’t until I was in front of the bathroom mirror, ready to remove my makeup, exfoliate, moisturize, and slather on oh-so-many other beauty products that I was struck with the major snag in my precious perfect planning. I had forgotten my makeup bag!

My toiletry bag was right in front of me. My nightly beauty process was unaffected. Without my makeup bag, however, I would be bare-faced…for my BIRTHDAY…for the first time since my early teens. I NEVER forget my makeup bag. I don’t wear much, but what I do wear is critical to achieving the look of wearing none. ACTUALLY wearing no makeup in public has never been an option for me. Celebrating my birthday with lots of pictures with my favorite people, with a “non-finished face” for me…well, this was the universe giving me the answer to my question of, “What in the world should I do THIS month to break out of my comfort zone?!?”

So, I faced the day with nothing but the only beauty products in the depths of my purse: a pat of translucent powder and a touch of lip balm. I decided to smile more and worry less. I decided to embrace the new look because I was out of town and no one knew me anyway. I decided to have the best birthday ever, makeup or no makeup.

After checking out of the hotel and saying goodbye to my son, I stopped to try on some clothes in a boutique, forcing myself to look in the mirror at my older and sans-makeup reflection. To my surprise, it wasn’t that different. Maybe I’ve been missing out on something all these years.

I drove to my next stop of my older son’s city, and I warned him that I had forgotten my makeup. He laughed and told me that he and his wife wouldn’t be wearing any either. A great lunch and lots of laughs were shared with these two, and it turns out wearing makeup wouldn’t have affected that in the least.

Ditto that feeling with my mom. A much-needed coffee drink and a smiling birthday selfie with Mom and I was on the road. The Universe had spoken, and makeup hadn’t been critical to my day.

Dinner time with my hubby and he surprised me with a fancy place…for which I “splurged” to wear a bit of mascara…and I finished my birthday strong, amidst my initial worries.

Comfort zone: stretched. Mascara budget: to be determined. Happy either way: achieved.