Murray: Spring break puppy brings lifetime of memories

Other dog owners know what I’m talking about. There’s something special about a furry being who is ecstatic to see you, even if you’ve just reentered the room after a quick errand in your laundry room. How about a paw on your leg, patting you as in consolation when you just let a tear fall down your face? How do dogs know you need them even before you realize it yourself?

Yes, some people may make fun of my love of dogs. They may complain that I never invite people over to the house because we simply have too many dogs, and we don’t have the time to always get rid of the excess hair or the desire to lock the dogs up when other humans come inside the door. They don’t realize the despair that we went through when we lost several puppies … and came very close to losing Bella as well. They don’t come close to relating to our excitement of two tiny puppies trotting over to the puppy pads to do their business.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s okay. We’re dog people, and not everyone else in the world understands us.