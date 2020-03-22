Murray: Spring break puppy brings lifetime of memories

Mid-March is here, and along with weird Midwestern weather and a weird global disease, a constant remains. It’s time for both of our sons’ birthdays …and oddly enough, time for Spring Break for many as well.
If you’re a fan of scrolling through your memories on Facebook, you’ll know the giddiness I experience daily when those precious pictures pop up for me. Recently, I came across a family picture of the four of us with our new “Spring Break puppy,” Bella. We chose to buy a golden retriever puppy as we had just said a final goodbye to our beloved Maddie a few weeks before. The whole puppy purchase was serendipitous as we weren’t actively looking, and yet when her picture from a trusted breeder appeared on Facebook, we knew we had to have her.
Understand that our family loves to go on a vacation as much or more than any other family, but this decision to raise another golden retriever instead of traveling somewhere was a no-brainer. Looking back, it was a pretty bold decision … and one that affected nine other families and two more to come as Bella has now had two litters of precious little pups.
One decision. Two boys’ birthdays. A Spring Break trip forgone and replaced with the good and not-so-good parts of raising a puppy. Best decision ever, in our family’s eyes. Bella is a rockstar mama and a dog who is more in tune with our feelings than most humans are … or ever will be.
Other dog owners know what I’m talking about. There’s something special about a furry being who is ecstatic to see you, even if you’ve just reentered the room after a quick errand in your laundry room. How about a paw on your leg, patting you as in consolation when you just let a tear fall down your face? How do dogs know you need them even before you realize it yourself?
Yes, some people may make fun of my love of dogs. They may complain that I never invite people over to the house because we simply have too many dogs, and we don’t have the time to always get rid of the excess hair or the desire to lock the dogs up when other humans come inside the door. They don’t realize the despair that we went through when we lost several puppies … and came very close to losing Bella as well. They don’t come close to relating to our excitement of two tiny puppies trotting over to the puppy pads to do their business.
That’s okay. We’re dog people, and not everyone else in the world understands us.
What the world might understand, though, is our love for our boys and our desire for them to grow up with dogs, as my husband and I did in our youth. There’s nothing like a boy and a dog. The bond between them is special and unbreakable. From the moment our boys came home from the hospital at only a couple days old, they had a dog to greet them and grow up with them.
One time, our younger son, Noah, told me that whatever else he did in his life, he knew he wanted to be a dog breeder. Of course, this probably changed a bit over the years … and especially after we had 10 puppies to raise a couple years ago, but at one time, the thought was there.
Our older son, Nic, has a golden retriever of his own, and Max is a special part of our family as he and Bella are the proud parents of “The Murray Big 10” and “The Murray Miracles” over the last couple years. I can see how my first baby might react to his own baby someday by witnessing how he treats Max.
And to think that we almost went on a Spring Break trip instead of experiencing years and years of having another precious furry family member! Parents of kids of any age … get that puppy. Make the sacrifices of being a good dog owner. The puppy kisses and dog snuggles, the extreme happiness showered on you just because you simply walked into the room, and the companionship you will feel throughout the years (even after your kids have left the nest) are all worth the additional work.
Love the boys. Celebrate the birthdays. And spend the breaks with your family doing something you will all cherish for years to come. We did … and still do … and have no regrets.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.