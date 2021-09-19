Murray: Sometimes you must sit down and do the work

And the squished-up paintbrush too close to someone’s house for me to pick up and get rid of … Where did that originate? I saw it close enough to the street but still hiding in the grass for far too many days, and I wondered if that used to be someone’s favorite brush used to paint all of the do-it-yourself home projects in that house. Certainly it was a lost brush and not just one that the owner suddenly became tired of, walking to the end of the property to place it by the side of the road.

Maybe other people don’t think like this. Actually, I sort of hope they don’t. I have constant scenarios going through my head, even if it looks like I’m relaxed and content with the world.

Here’s another example. Driving or riding in a car for a long time. I look out the window and see a tree that looks like it might be one where families gather to have picnics under while they chat about life in the process. I look at a farmhouse and wonder what kind of people live there. I think of their day-to-day life and wonder if they are looking out at the cars and wondering about the people driving by their place.