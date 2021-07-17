Murray: Some skills can serve you years later

It’s ironic that those same skills are being recalled now … 40 years after that summer. As one of the operator/owners of a little iconic ice cream shop in town, I’m called upon to do anything from making malts and shakes galore to washing dishes and mopping floors. My ability to make a cute little twist on the top of a frosty malt, though, is thanks to my first job. My ability to run around making lots of sweet treats is thanks to my first job. And even my ability to fluctuate up and down in weight is indeed thanks to my first job … and learning that eating ice cream even while standing up and on the go still “counts.”

What’s different now, though, is this: I am a little slower (imagine that … many of my friends are retiring, so I guess I CAN call the age card and blame it on that) and I sincerely love to hear the stories that people share with me at the register, the counter, or the “ice cream bar.” (For those of you who haven’t been to Birdsall’s, this is a little half circle counter where you can sit on old-fashioned stools and enjoy your ice cream … and perhaps even make a friend or two.)

I’ve already heard enough stories to write a book, but I want to share just a few with you here.