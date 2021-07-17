Murray: Some skills can serve you years later

It turns out what I did when I was 16 is coming back to haunt me. Be careful what you choose for your first job as those life skills you learn in that job may be needed 40 years later.
Like many in my hometown, my first job was in the local Dairy Queen. I donned the polyester zip-front outfit and trucker cap (which scrunched down my curls and wasn’t a favorite look for me) and I set off for fame and fortune amidst Dilly Bars, Buster Bars and malts. The work was hard in the summer as the customers never stopped in their insatiable desire for sweet treats. This was in the day before drive-up windows, so lines of people waited by two windows, letting in the heat and flies galore.
I thought dealing with ice cream might be fun and easy, but the “fun and easy” part was only for customers. The employees worked at breakneck speed to get those treats out to people in a timely fashion, and in doing so, we worked up a sweat that seemed ironic when dealing with ice cold treats. Every time we had a break, we’d grab something to eat and head toward the freezer, which cooled us off almost too much before heading out on the “front line” again.
I lasted one long summer in that job before school and my plethora of activities started again, and I discovered that although I thought my weight was being managed between never having time to eat and being on my feet all the time, it turned out that I found 15 extra pounds that summer.
It’s ironic that those same skills are being recalled now … 40 years after that summer. As one of the operator/owners of a little iconic ice cream shop in town, I’m called upon to do anything from making malts and shakes galore to washing dishes and mopping floors. My ability to make a cute little twist on the top of a frosty malt, though, is thanks to my first job. My ability to run around making lots of sweet treats is thanks to my first job. And even my ability to fluctuate up and down in weight is indeed thanks to my first job … and learning that eating ice cream even while standing up and on the go still “counts.”
What’s different now, though, is this: I am a little slower (imagine that … many of my friends are retiring, so I guess I CAN call the age card and blame it on that) and I sincerely love to hear the stories that people share with me at the register, the counter, or the “ice cream bar.” (For those of you who haven’t been to Birdsall’s, this is a little half circle counter where you can sit on old-fashioned stools and enjoy your ice cream … and perhaps even make a friend or two.)
I’ve already heard enough stories to write a book, but I want to share just a few with you here.
Besides people coming in with their families and telling me what they used to get when they were too short to see over the counter, I’ve heard from former employees who truly treasured their experiences.
One family had a mother and three daughters who worked at Birdsall’s in various years and each recalled their happy times. Another former employee told me she was the very first left-handed employee in the company. Right-handed employees were sought because weekends were so busy that they had to stand perpendicular to the ice cream dipping cabinets, in a straight line of employees using their right hands to dip. A left-hander would’ve thrown everything off kilter, but she apparently was such a good prospect that they hired her anyway.
“I only lasted 3 weeks, though,” she confided to me. “I had to go to Girl Scout camp for the rest of the summer.”
Another story involves a little boy ordering a double cotton candy cone amidst his worry about going back to his home in Des Moines. “I hope it’s still there!” he said to me. There had been a bad storm the previous night and he was thinking his house may have been blown away in a tornado. “We just got a new piano, too!” he lamented. I told him I play the piano as well, and he invited me over anytime. His dad seemed a little horrified when I played along with that invitation, but all was in fun.
Finally, the little blips of conversations I hear as I’m whipping up a turtle sundae or blending a malt are just golden. I’ve heard families “playing school” as some of the old-fashioned school desks by the wall serve as additional seating. I’ve heard grandkids ask their grandparents what their favorite flavor was when they were little. I’ve heard people talk about their favorite spot at “the ice cream bar” on a Friday night when everyone piled into the place.
Yes, my skills are coming back to me … and my listening skills gleaned from the 40 years since those early days on my first job are serving me well. I love to hear the stories, and even more than that, I love to be a part of the new ones.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.