Murray: Simply the (second) best

Sometimes one little phrase can stick with you much longer than most of the college lectures you endured in your undergraduate years. Sometimes that golden nugget of wisdom might be found in the strangest of places. Sometimes that strange place might be in your very own home, perhaps tucked away in a drawer somewhere.
If you’re my kindred spirit, you may have saved a few (or MOST) of your notes passed to you in school from your friends. This was in the day before cell phones, of course, and “texting” consisted of scrawling a quick note in pencil on a piece of paper and then intricately folding it up as tiny as possible so it could be tucked into your friends’ hands without a teacher confiscating it and reading it aloud to the class.
One of my favorite notes from my K-12 years was from an 8th grade boyfriend with whom I was totally smitten…for about 2 weeks, which was my relationship record at the time. He wrote: “P.S. One half of 4 is 2. One half of me is you.” What a lovely P.S. to receive…especially in 8th grade and especially from a boyfriend! To this day, I can’t remember why we didn’t last beyond those glorious 2 weeks. A sweetheart who writes love letters doesn’t come a dime a dozen in junior high school.
Now that I’m a few (ahem…) years older, my collection of notes and letters is much more extensive. I’ve forgotten where I’ve put them, but I know they’re around here somewhere… Occasionally, I’ll find a note or letter that makes me cry. Those are keepers, just like the ones that make me laugh or even ponder the world a little more. I never know where I’m going to find the next few words that make me think of the universe in a different way.
Maybe they’re on social media as I’m scrolling along on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter; maybe they’re on a billboard that catches my eye as I’m driving across town, or maybe they’re on a tiny piece of paper I find when I’m cleaning out one of my son’s rooms when he leaves for college.
I was lucky enough to find an old note from a little classmate who happened to appreciate my older son’s sense of humor. The note said, “You’re the second funniest person in our class!” I can’t even begin to type that without smiling. It’s a compliment and yet a slam in the same sentence. Hey, you’re SO funny…but you’re not QUITE as funny as one other person! Who could phrase that better than a kid in elementary school?
It turns out that phrase in different conglomerations is heard all too frequently in the adult world as well. Or is it just me? I’ve heard it entirely too much over the last couple of decades when I’ve been on the hunt for a different career. “Oh, you and the other candidate were so much alike that it was hard to choose.” Or how about this one: “The search committee voted and you were only one vote away from getting the position.” Or another… “You made this decision so incredibly hard, but ultimately, we went with the other candidate.” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been “2nd best.”
Who wants to be the runner-up in life? The poor 2nd place winner in a pageant is always whisked away, without the applause that the 3rd, 4th or even 5th place winners receive. Emotions have gone on a rollercoaster from the high of most likely being THE winner to the low of realizing that you were ALMOST good enough to win. Almost…but not quite.
It’s hard to know that we were SO close to being THE ONE. There are no words or phrases that make anyone appreciate being the runner-up. Any accolades to help ease the sting of not getting 1st place hurt as much as a slap in the face.
Over time, though, those runner-ups are likely to gain more resiliency, thicker skin and better senses of humor. The sign of a “winner” isn’t just always getting 1st place. It’s getting 2nd place, accepting it gracefully and having the courage and “chutzpah” to enter the race again and again. It’s learning not to take yourself so seriously. And along with that, it’s having a great sense of humor…even if it’s only “the 2nd funniest in the class.”
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
