Murray: Simply the (second) best

Maybe they’re on social media as I’m scrolling along on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter; maybe they’re on a billboard that catches my eye as I’m driving across town, or maybe they’re on a tiny piece of paper I find when I’m cleaning out one of my son’s rooms when he leaves for college.

I was lucky enough to find an old note from a little classmate who happened to appreciate my older son’s sense of humor. The note said, “You’re the second funniest person in our class!” I can’t even begin to type that without smiling. It’s a compliment and yet a slam in the same sentence. Hey, you’re SO funny…but you’re not QUITE as funny as one other person! Who could phrase that better than a kid in elementary school?

It turns out that phrase in different conglomerations is heard all too frequently in the adult world as well. Or is it just me? I’ve heard it entirely too much over the last couple of decades when I’ve been on the hunt for a different career. “Oh, you and the other candidate were so much alike that it was hard to choose.” Or how about this one: “The search committee voted and you were only one vote away from getting the position.” Or another… “You made this decision so incredibly hard, but ultimately, we went with the other candidate.” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been “2nd best.”