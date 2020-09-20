Murray: Photos are the pause button on life

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was lucky enough to come from a family who valued photographs. To some, the rooms of photos might seem a bit excessive, but to me, it’s like having my own museum of moments. One positive thing to come out of the pandemic has been a little extra time to peruse the plethora of pictures in my mom’s house.

Recently, I posted a few old pictures on Facebook to commemorate Grandparents Day, and it was interesting to read the comments from a couple of my older cousins. One picture was of my paternal grandparents sitting on their couch with an impish 2-year-old me. This simple picture sparked memories for my cousins which included playing with a decorative pillow and vividly recalling the scent of that couch.

If people were to take a similar picture today, they’d be sure to crop out any extraneous object (such as the pillow and the couch) just to make it more “worthy” of sharing. Back in those days, however, the picture focused on the people AND their surroundings.

Who knew that circular orange/brown/gold knit pillow could stay in someone’s memory for so long? Or how about an orange-flowered couch that seemingly the entire nation owned at one point? If those old pictures had been “perfect,” perhaps we would never get to enjoy those little details today.