Murray: Photos are the pause button on life

I was lucky enough to come from a family who valued photographs. To some, the rooms of photos might seem a bit excessive, but to me, it’s like having my own museum of moments. One positive thing to come out of the pandemic has been a little extra time to peruse the plethora of pictures in my mom’s house.
Recently, I posted a few old pictures on Facebook to commemorate Grandparents Day, and it was interesting to read the comments from a couple of my older cousins. One picture was of my paternal grandparents sitting on their couch with an impish 2-year-old me. This simple picture sparked memories for my cousins which included playing with a decorative pillow and vividly recalling the scent of that couch.
If people were to take a similar picture today, they’d be sure to crop out any extraneous object (such as the pillow and the couch) just to make it more “worthy” of sharing. Back in those days, however, the picture focused on the people AND their surroundings.
Who knew that circular orange/brown/gold knit pillow could stay in someone’s memory for so long? Or how about an orange-flowered couch that seemingly the entire nation owned at one point? If those old pictures had been “perfect,” perhaps we would never get to enjoy those little details today.
I just came across a quote from photographer/photojournalist Ty Holland that should become my family’s motto: “A photograph is the pause button on life.” We are usually too busy to notice the minutiae of life when living it. Someday, we’ll wax nostalgic upon coming across pictures of how we lived these days…and double the warm fuzzy feelings when uncovering pictures of our family members…no matter if they are “perfect” or not.
I missed getting to know my maternal grandmother as she died way before I was born, but looking at her sweet smile in pictures throughout her years makes me feel a certain connection. The way she held a couple puppies so lovingly in her arms leads me to believe we would’ve been great friends as well as relatives.
My maternal grandfather knew me for only a few years before his untimely death due to a car accident. A picture of him holding my younger cousin on one knee and me on another brings a smile to my face just about as large as his in the photo itself.
I guess if I ever had any doubt that I was loved, all I’d have to do is consult a few old pictures for reassurance. At least that’s what my mom told me as she uncovered yet another of my baby albums I had never seen.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
