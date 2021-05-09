Murray: Passing down the 'mom' gene

Before I knew it, my body had transported itself back to the kitchen, where I was standing on a chair and reaching up into a cupboard, transferring wintery snowflake mugs to the top shelf and exchanging with others that are more season appropriate. I stopped to call my mom and began to wonder if I had already consumed my coffee or if I just made it and forgot to drink it. I looked over at the light on the coffeemaker and did a dance of joy as I either had some left or I forgot to turn off the warmer.

My whole day continued in this vein, adding more miles to my daily step total, simply by running up and down stairs in our house. I felt like my mom, back in the day when the woman didn’t stop for anything from sun up to sundown. In fact, she was always a flurry of activity, and I think this was her natural weight management program. I never heard the word “diet” and I never saw her sweatin’ to the oldies or going for a walk or run. She did enough “running” in her day-to-day life and believed in the adage, “Everything in moderation,” so she didn’t need to worry about watching her weight.

Apparently, my “moderation” is different than Mom’s was … or maybe I don’t have quite the number of stairs she had in her house. I do have to worry about my weight, and I consult my phone’s pedometer and my Noom app several times a day to assist me with that.