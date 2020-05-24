Murray: Paradise in your own back yard

On the other hand, being creative involves “getting out of Dodge” once in a while and experiencing new things. I really miss libraries and bookstores being open because these are places that always have opened my mind. Yes, I’m still reading like crazy these days, but sometimes just the act of discovering something new … or overhearing a blip of someone’s conversation … or seeing something unique on the way to the library is what I’ve needed more than any discovery in any book I’ve found.

This is where my husband comes in handy. He is always up for an adventure, whether it’s going on our “regular” walk and noticing something out of the ordinary … or hopping in the car to just go on a little drive and letting the open road call to us. This is what we did for a few hours this past Sunday, and my mind feels exponentially larger because of it.

We went through Caribou Coffee/Einstein Bagel’s drive-through and started with my absolute favorite Nova Lox bagel as a late lunch. We ate in our car in front of a lovely body of water in town, with four geese swimming around in front of us for entertainment. Never have we had this spot as a “car picnic” spot, but we are discovering new things as this crazy time in our lives dictates.