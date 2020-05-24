Murray: Paradise in your own back yard

It takes a lot for me to go stir crazy, but when I do, it’s serious business. I’m going to go out on a limb here and suspect that most of us have experienced a little cabin fever at some point during this quarantine. It might take some people a little longer than others to go through, but I think the weeks have probably started to show their wear and tear on just about everyone at this point.
I’ve been a bona fide hermit during all of this … because I have been around both of my sons who went through the illnesses of their lives to this point, and because this “at home thing” isn’t really much different than my “normal” life over the past decade or so. Having a bit of a creative bent to me has been both a godsend and a curse, however.
My creative side needs silence … and uninterrupted time to read, think and write. In the last couple months, my world has been expanded by one son who just finished his freshman year of college at home. The silence to which I’ve become accustomed has changed. To tell the truth, though, sometimes I don’t even realize he is here as he secludes himself in his highly technological room. I still have the silence I require to listen to all the voices in my head. (Now that may sound a little schizophrenic, but I think any other creative person will know exactly what I mean.) The extra “silence” of the inability to go anywhere to do anything has been a little gift to me from the universe. I have become much more patient, relaxed, and introspective.
On the other hand, being creative involves “getting out of Dodge” once in a while and experiencing new things. I really miss libraries and bookstores being open because these are places that always have opened my mind. Yes, I’m still reading like crazy these days, but sometimes just the act of discovering something new … or overhearing a blip of someone’s conversation … or seeing something unique on the way to the library is what I’ve needed more than any discovery in any book I’ve found.
This is where my husband comes in handy. He is always up for an adventure, whether it’s going on our “regular” walk and noticing something out of the ordinary … or hopping in the car to just go on a little drive and letting the open road call to us. This is what we did for a few hours this past Sunday, and my mind feels exponentially larger because of it.
We went through Caribou Coffee/Einstein Bagel’s drive-through and started with my absolute favorite Nova Lox bagel as a late lunch. We ate in our car in front of a lovely body of water in town, with four geese swimming around in front of us for entertainment. Never have we had this spot as a “car picnic” spot, but we are discovering new things as this crazy time in our lives dictates.
We didn’t go far during our afternoon sojourn, but we saw several small surrounding towns and even more country roads that were new to me, even after living in north Iowa most of my life. Between my husband’s love of driving and exploring and my love of finding something new and inspiring, we had a fabulous time. He has always been such a good sport about satisfying my every whim, and this afternoon was no different. He pulled the car to the side of the road several times just for me to capture a photo of a bunch of baby goats, a huge cluster of 30 goslings with their mamas, and even a portrait of me by the gates of Paradise. (And to the family who lives at their self-proclaimed Paradise in the middle of nowhere, thanks for such a splendid gate for a perfect pose!)
When we began our little impromptu journey, we didn’t know what we were looking for. When we pulled into our driveway later that afternoon, we realized we’d been to Paradise and back … and all it took was a little drive around our own neck of the woods to find it. My mind is whirring; my fingers are dying to capture my thoughts, and I am at peace again with the silence, ready to hold onto whatever my Muse once again sends my way.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
