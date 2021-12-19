Murray: Oyster stew is my must-have for Christmas Eve

I know Christmas is near when I see grocery stores stock up on their oyster offerings. Maybe it’s because I live in the Midwest and oysters are a specialty. Imagine my confusion if I lived on either coast where oysters are probably plentiful … like just on a normal Tuesday of any week of any month of the year. No, I see oysters and immediately my mouth waters and I think of all of the Christmas Eves of my past where this amazing little pocket of deliciousness was the star of the stew … and a staple in our household before opening presents that night.

Dad always made the oyster stew, and other than eating the “scum” (the weird top film of milk that floated on top of the stew), he served Mom and my sister and me before he sat down to eat. Many times, my little sister would be ready for her second bowl before Dad took a bite of his first. He took painstaking effort to count out each oyster so it was always even in everyone’s bowl. I realize now that he was probably doing this for a couple reasons: 1) to make sure his daughters didn’t fight over who got more, and 2) to conserve the oysters because they’ve always been expensive in the middle of the country.

To this day, I think of Dad every time I have oyster stew. And it took almost half a century for me to know that I could have oyster stew even when it wasn’t Christmas Eve. It also took that long for me to realize Mom knows how to make stellar oyster stew as well. And yes, it took entirely too long for me to learn to make my own oyster stew, and I had to call my mom and sister for directions, since Dad had passed away and I could no longer learn from the Oyster-Maker Extraordinaire.

It turns out I am not that gifted in the kitchen. Oh, I can make almost anything, but it takes me four times as long as the average cook to do so. I’ve never been one to “just whip something up.” I have to plan, shop accordingly, and have a whole day to make something. This is why I’ve always said my boys will only have to pass down two of my “recipes” with their future families … popcorn and “splendiferous salads,” which happen to be huge lettuce salads with whatever veggies/shredded cheese/meat/seasonings I have on hand to make the salad special … and “splendiferous!”

Yes, oyster stew seemed WAY out of my pay scale in the kitchen. Certainly, it was much too complicated for a kitchen kook like I am to “whip up.” With some practice (even on non-Christmas Eves), I have perfected my recipe…although I still need to consult my mom and sister almost every time I make it. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. It’s ironic that I love it so much as I’m a bit lactose-intolerant and really despise milk. Plop those little oysters, butter, Worcestershire and salt/pepper/Vermont Seasoning in that warm liquid, though, and I will eat it til the cows come home.

Now that my version almost rivals that of my dad’s, you’d think my family would be in culinary heaven every Christmas Eve. Not so … I must have gone wrong somewhere in training my sons to love one of the most delicious things on this earth. Maybe I didn’t play it up enough. Maybe I secretly didn’t want to share the limited number of oysters with them. Maybe (gasp), they take after their father, who loves a can of smoked oysters, but just tolerates oyster stew if he absolutely HAS to.

I fear my love of oyster stew may stop with me…unless I can train a future grandchild to slurp it up and beg for 2nds and 3rds of the magical liquid. It just occurred to me what I can do to ensure this tradition lives on. I’ll train myself to eat the scum!

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

