Murray: Octobers are always special

Just like Anne, the heroine of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes. Vibrant oranges, deep reds, luscious golds and stubborn greens adorn the trees, and sometimes before you can grab your phone to capture the moment, the leaves flutter gently to the ground just as quickly as you take your next breath, silently pleading with them to stay just a bit longer.

Maybe Fall is such a favorite season because it’s an ever-changing one. Maybe it’s because the season is so breathtakingly beautiful that people couldn’t stand too much of a good thing if it lasted all year long. Maybe … in our family … it’s because October is the month of many sweet family members’ birthdays and soon to be forever remembered as the anniversary month for three young couples as well.

It’s pure luck to be born in the picturesque month of October. Celebrating birthdays can coincide with trips to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard, making spectacular photo opportunities. Even a walk to the end of a driveway or around the block can become a respite of sorts, and a feast for your eyes.

Maybe walking outside is an impossible task. Simply looking through a window and gazing at the splendor is enough to take you far away, if only for a few moments in your mind.

What must it be like to live in a place that doesn’t allow the uniqueness of four seasons to delight its inhabitants? I never want to know. That would mean my Octobers would be dull and bland and void of color … just the opposite of how they have always been for me.

Going through the month reminds me of the very day I met my sister’s first baby for the first time. I will never forget walking into her hospital room to see a bassinet with an adorable baby slumbering in it. My heart exploded and I knew I would always love him just as much as I love her. A couple weeks ago, this tiny boy who made me “Aunt Missy” for the first time was married. I watched him recite his heartfelt vows to his bride and swallowed back the tears as I realized I was witnessing yet another milestone in his life.

Around mid-October, I think back to the first time I celebrated another birthday with a very special person … my boyfriend, who by that time was my fiancé, and is now my husband of almost 27 years. He never was one for huge displays of attention, but he made a valiant effort that first year with a special dinner at a fancy restaurant, complete with presents and balloons at our table. He appeared to appreciate the gesture at the time but going for a long walk or drive is more his style these days.

Ironically, a couple days after my husband’s birthday is my mom’s birthday. She always says she doesn’t want anything, but when I see the delight in her eyes as she opens just a small surprise, I know she might be secretly pleased. Since Halloween has always been one of her favorite holidays, her family has showered her with countless orange and black kitschy/spooky decorations to celebrate her birthday throughout the years. By now, she has enough for a Halloween museum, but it’s become kind of a tradition to find another little something to put a smile on her face.

Finally … the end of this awe-inspiring month brings the wedding of our older son to his soulmate in life. It’s becoming more real with each passing day. October is a perfect month for their wedding as they started dating 6 years ago at this beautiful time. It’s only fitting that they will stop dating and start their new journey as husband and wife in the same month. May they end the month with beauty, grace and love, shared with family and friends. May their Octobers always be spectacular. May their world always include enough color to take their breath away…even (and especially) when they just gaze into each other’s eyes.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

