 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Murray: My Then and Now might shock people

  • 0

Have you done the “10 year challenge” yet on Facebook where you share two side-by-side pictures of you 10 years apart? Although I haven’t, I love seeing “Then and Now” photos of almost anything. In fact, there’s a series of “Then and Now” city books that I started collecting when I was on vacation in San Francisco one year, and it boggles my mind how much things can change in a matter of time.

Of course, people change their appearance in a decade. I’m a little older and wiser and have laugh lines naturally where I used to have to draw them in when I played older characters onstage. That in itself would make me laugh, but I don’t want to deepen the already-existing grooves coexisting on my face beside each eye.

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray

I could have a whole head of gray hair, but with my already scary white complexion, I’d look like a vampire or a corpse…and although that would be fun at Halloween, I’m not ready for that look every day. I’m a reason why hair color exists at salons, and I’m glad to play around with different looks for the next decade or two.

People are also reading…

Besides physical appearances, I can attest to changes in my personality and lifestyle over the years as well. Case in point: a dreaded nickname that I used to have in junior high (when kids were mean and words indeed hurt more than daggers) was “Miss Priss.” Mind you, this name originated from not-so-nice people and I acted like it didn’t bother me at all, when in fact, it DID bother me immensely and still can bring me to tears when I travel back in time in my memory to those difficult years.

Why that name? Hmm. Looking back objectively, I guess I may have dressed up a little too much for everyday life in junior high. One of my favorite outfits consisted of a black and white pinstriped suit (yes, SUIT) with a white vest and cowl-neck black shirt. My hair took me “only” an hour every day with my makeup not far behind in prep time.

Another outfit that was a bit out-of-the-ordinary started with a canary yellow vest that had four ties going down the front paired with a white puffy short-sleeved blouse and finished with a pair of denim parachute pants and high-heeled sandals. Oh yes, and a classic favorite … the tan corduroy gaucho pants with a slim brown striped sweater and knee-high brown boots … my heart skips a beat just thinking about this outfit I bought while on a family vacation one year.

Besides my fashion obsession, I wasn’t into anything that involved getting sweaty, dirty, or messy. I was a good student who was involved in music and drama. My sport of choice was cheerleading and later, the pom squad, and I spent lunch breaks curling my hair in the girls’ bathroom instead of eating. To top this off, my dad was the vice principal at the high school, so I had “targets” all over me.

Yes, I can start to see why I was plagued with name-calling. I liked to express myself with my clothing choices, and I loved being a trendsetter. I studied fashion magazines and any money I accumulated totally went toward my clothing addiction. (Come to think of it … it still does.) But did my physical appearance warrant hurtful comments? Never.

So … my “Then and Now” might shock some of those name-callers from my past. Picture this: a 50-something mom of two boys who decides ice-fishing on the Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota for five days with her family just might be in her wheelhouse. Add to that being 18 miles from the shore in an ice house, using bathroom (ahem…) “facilities” very different than the ones where she curled her hair instead of eating. And next month…dogsledding on this same “fashionista’s” agenda.

Oh, if they could only see Miss Priss now…

Support local reporting. Subscribe. $5 for five months

The latest from Michelle Sprout Murray

Murray: Make time stop this Christmas season
Columnists
alert

Murray: Make time stop this Christmas season

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I love it when past students of mine keep in touch with me. Whether they send a quick little message on Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram, it …

Murray: Time with family and friends always makes memories
Columnists
alert

Murray: Time with family and friends always makes memories

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.

Murray: A wish for a newly married son
Columnists
alert

Murray: A wish for a newly married son

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.

Murray: Octobers are always special
Columnists
alert

Murray: Octobers are always special

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.

Murray: College roommate was larger than life
Columnists
alert

Murray: College roommate was larger than life

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

What do you need to be creative?

Murray: Sometimes you must sit down and do the work
Columnists
alert

Murray: Sometimes you must sit down and do the work

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

What do you need to be creative?

Murray: Advice from other people’s grandmas is good enough for me
Columnists
alert

Murray: Advice from other people’s grandmas is good enough for me

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

"I’ve had two things on my mind lately, and although they seem unrelated at first, I think my conundrum came in a duo to help me solve the problem."

Murray: Being an angel to someone is easy
Columnists
alert

Murray: Being an angel to someone is easy

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 What would make YOU feel like an angel had been in your life?

Murray: A lifetime dedicated to feeling all the feels
Columnists
alert

Murray: A lifetime dedicated to feeling all the feels

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 Be careful what you choose for your first job as those life skills you learn in that job may be needed 40 years later.

Murray: Some skills can serve you years later
Columnists
alert

Murray: Some skills can serve you years later

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 Be careful what you choose for your first job as those life skills you learn in that job may be needed 40 years later.

Murray: Food, fun, and favorite memories of the Fourth of July
Columnists
alert

Murray: Food, fun, and favorite memories of the Fourth of July

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 Coming off “the COVID year,” this year’s 4th of July is looking to be a special one.

Murray: My favorite flower matches my personality
Columnists
alert

Murray: My favorite flower matches my personality

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 If pressed to choose your favorite flower, what would it be?

Murray: Ice cream makes everything better
Columnists
alert

Murray: Ice cream makes everything better

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Do you ever suddenly flashback immediately to a point in your childhood when you come across a certain sight, smell or feeling? 

Murray: Where is my Muse when I need her?
Columnists
alert

Murray: Where is my Muse when I need her?

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I made a new writing nook in my house, and I don’t think my Muse has found it yet. There is indeed something about writing in the same locatio…

Murray: Passing down the 'mom' gene
Columnists
alert

Murray: Passing down the 'mom' gene

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 After over 24 years of being a mom, it just occurred to me the other day that I am, INDEED, “the mom!”

Murray: A walk and a pot of coffee can do wonders
Columnists
alert

Murray: A walk and a pot of coffee can do wonders

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s been one of those days when I set out to do one thing that led me to another … and another … until I almost forgot what I was doing in th…

Murray: I hope my descendants tell stories about me
Columnists
alert

Murray: I hope my descendants tell stories about me

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 We all need that one person in our corner … the one who pushes us, the one who is behind us all the way, the one who believes in us.

Murray: Former getaway dream becomes reality ... sort of
Columnists
alert

Murray: Former getaway dream becomes reality ... sort of

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I always yearned to go away for a few days, stay in a hotel by myself and relax.

Murray: The teenagers have left the building
Columnists
alert

Murray: The teenagers have left the building

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

This past week has reminded me not to take life so seriously and to enjoy simple little moments that otherwise may pass us by.

Murray: Finding joy in the ordinary
Columnists
alert

Murray: Finding joy in the ordinary

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

This past week has reminded me not to take life so seriously and to enjoy simple little moments that otherwise may pass us by.

Murray: My grownup Valentine's Day wish list
Columnists
alert

Murray: My grownup Valentine's Day wish list

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.

Murray: A 180-degree pivot might be just what you need
Columnists
alert

Murray: A 180-degree pivot might be just what you need

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.

Murray: Three mysteries uncovered on a daily walk
Columnists
alert

Murray: Three mysteries uncovered on a daily walk

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.

Murray: Adapting to the homecomings and homegoings
Columnists
alert

Murray: Adapting to the homecomings and homegoings

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  In such an unprecedented time, just making it through the day at times seems to be enough.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sayles: It is us who divides us

Sayles: It is us who divides us

The week between Christmas and New Years is a usual respite from the fast-paced holidays. The regular coffee gang gathers at least once to bra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News