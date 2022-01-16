Murray: My Then and Now might shock people

Have you done the “10 year challenge” yet on Facebook where you share two side-by-side pictures of you 10 years apart? Although I haven’t, I love seeing “Then and Now” photos of almost anything. In fact, there’s a series of “Then and Now” city books that I started collecting when I was on vacation in San Francisco one year, and it boggles my mind how much things can change in a matter of time.

Of course, people change their appearance in a decade. I’m a little older and wiser and have laugh lines naturally where I used to have to draw them in when I played older characters onstage. That in itself would make me laugh, but I don’t want to deepen the already-existing grooves coexisting on my face beside each eye.

I could have a whole head of gray hair, but with my already scary white complexion, I’d look like a vampire or a corpse…and although that would be fun at Halloween, I’m not ready for that look every day. I’m a reason why hair color exists at salons, and I’m glad to play around with different looks for the next decade or two.

Besides physical appearances, I can attest to changes in my personality and lifestyle over the years as well. Case in point: a dreaded nickname that I used to have in junior high (when kids were mean and words indeed hurt more than daggers) was “Miss Priss.” Mind you, this name originated from not-so-nice people and I acted like it didn’t bother me at all, when in fact, it DID bother me immensely and still can bring me to tears when I travel back in time in my memory to those difficult years.

Why that name? Hmm. Looking back objectively, I guess I may have dressed up a little too much for everyday life in junior high. One of my favorite outfits consisted of a black and white pinstriped suit (yes, SUIT) with a white vest and cowl-neck black shirt. My hair took me “only” an hour every day with my makeup not far behind in prep time.

Another outfit that was a bit out-of-the-ordinary started with a canary yellow vest that had four ties going down the front paired with a white puffy short-sleeved blouse and finished with a pair of denim parachute pants and high-heeled sandals. Oh yes, and a classic favorite … the tan corduroy gaucho pants with a slim brown striped sweater and knee-high brown boots … my heart skips a beat just thinking about this outfit I bought while on a family vacation one year.

Besides my fashion obsession, I wasn’t into anything that involved getting sweaty, dirty, or messy. I was a good student who was involved in music and drama. My sport of choice was cheerleading and later, the pom squad, and I spent lunch breaks curling my hair in the girls’ bathroom instead of eating. To top this off, my dad was the vice principal at the high school, so I had “targets” all over me.

Yes, I can start to see why I was plagued with name-calling. I liked to express myself with my clothing choices, and I loved being a trendsetter. I studied fashion magazines and any money I accumulated totally went toward my clothing addiction. (Come to think of it … it still does.) But did my physical appearance warrant hurtful comments? Never.

So … my “Then and Now” might shock some of those name-callers from my past. Picture this: a 50-something mom of two boys who decides ice-fishing on the Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota for five days with her family just might be in her wheelhouse. Add to that being 18 miles from the shore in an ice house, using bathroom (ahem…) “facilities” very different than the ones where she curled her hair instead of eating. And next month…dogsledding on this same “fashionista’s” agenda.

Oh, if they could only see Miss Priss now…

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

