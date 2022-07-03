Murray: My Personal Library is Overflowing

Have you heard that if you own over 1000 books, it constitutes a “personal library?” A “bibliophile” also is generally believed to own at least that many books.

Do a little researching and you’ll find that the number of books is debatable, depending on the source. Some experts say 500 books make a house feel like a home, while others recommend a home library should consist of 80. Minimalists concluded that a great personal library consist of no more than 25-30 books.

Suffice it to say I have a book addiction. Just call me a library…and definitely a bibliophile who has an embarrassing amount of books in every nook and cranny of my house. I love to read and I never like to be too far away from a book.

I know there are more of “my people” out there. I find them in the strangest places…like libraries and bookstores, my book club, and the book section at Target. Crazy that my people would be so easily found!

I’d like to blame my book affinity on my parents. They were the ones who read to me, introduced me to the library and also bought books to be my very own from the time I could hold them in my hands. Books galore were always available in our house and were treasured throughout the years.

Summer to me meant the start of the library’s summer reading program. Read books. Keep track of them. Win prizes. If this could’ve been recognized as a competitive sport, I could have been a contender in the book Olympics.

What do I do as an adult to replicate this heady feeling of losing myself in a book and repeating the process over and over and over again? Yup. I read. Voraciously. And if I don’t have time to read, I skim book reviews and make lists of books I WANT to read. And then I check them out from the library for far too long and/or buy them to have at a moment’s notice.

And let me get back to the not having time to read bit. Everyone has time. It’s how we choose to allocate the time. Some people binge watch TV. Some people golf. Some people grab a book.

I found a book soulmate in an “almost 13-year-old” fellow actress in the children’s theatre production I was just in. She was never without a book…and sometimes while the director gave notes to the cast after a rehearsal, she snuck in a chapter here and there.

I totally understood her need to read, and this little habit of hers was a bit endearing to me. I bet she, too, loves book order time at school and gets far too excited for a great book fair. Not that I had any experience with that… Ah hem…

Lately, I’ve wondered what to do with the books I’ve carried around with me for ages. Do I really NEED all of them? After belaboring that question for far too long, I discovered an app called Pango where you can buy and sell books. Of course, I had to try it out, buying more books “just to see how it worked.”

At least that’s what I told my husband. He wasn’t entirely thrilled by that aspect of this new plan to pare down my library and make a bit of money in the process. He is the yin to my yang of book love, so he doesn’t understand…but I suppose if two book addicts got together, there would be no room for furniture in the house.

Fast forward to a few too many “trial” purchases on that app, and I have actually sold quite a few books, with more waiting in the wings for me to enter in my virtual bookstore. What do I do in the meantime? Hmm…a new gorgeous independent bookstore in my hometown…a larger-than-ever selection of books in Target when I go to fill a prescription or get groceries…a beautiful library in our town…and always the simple click of a button on my laptop that brings bestsellers to my doorstep.

I have a problem. But ask me about almost any topic and I can relate. Ask me to write a story, column, or content of any kind and I can deliver.

Just don’t ask me to part with my personal library. That, my friends, constitutes war.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

