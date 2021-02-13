Murray: My grownup Valentine's Day wish list

Stores have it all wrong where Valentine’s Day is concerned. Displays covered with red and pink glittery hearts and sappy lovey-dovey sentiments, candy and chocolate galore, roses and other extravagant floral arrangements, red-hot lingerie, diamond bracelets, rings, or necklaces laden with hearts are what has been deemed the pinnacle in Valentine-giving.
I’m fine with some Lindt Lindor truffles for any occasion. Tuesdays, for example, are great occasions. But Valentine’s Day…that is a day when I’d really like to be spoiled and surprised.
That statement alone might cause you to ponder just how romantic my husband must be to keep me around for 26 years and counting. It might make you think that I’m pretty high maintenance, and you begin to feel sorry for the poor guy who has to keep spoiling and surprising me.
In both of those cases, I would venture to bet anything you are thinking is absolutely wrong.
Romance consists of staying awake for an entire episode of any show we watch on Netflix. And “high maintenance” at its best includes going for a long walk in the snow and stopping whenever I want to take pictures.
In fact, just to make it easier on my husband … and YOURS … here’s a list of ways to “spoil and surprise” your beloved on Valentine’s Day. (This is geared to me … because it IS my column … but feel free to insert your own name in this list and post it wherever you want …)
Look longingly and lovingly in my eyes and whisper these words … “You’re right!”
Put the toilet seat down when you’re finished.
Don’t ask where I want to go. Just make sure I’m dressed accordingly and whisk me off. Anywhere. Yes, anywhere.
Ask me about my day, and then ask more questions to prove to me you were really listening.
Tell Alexa to play some Billy Joel or Prince songs, and sing along like you always do. (Bonus points for dancing with me … fast or slow!)
Start a fire in the fireplace (assume ours is working) and urge me to sit and read a favorite book. And then let me read in silence.
Make some homemade stovetop popcorn and suggest watching old favorite movies again. Bring up movie titles like “The Proposal,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” or “You’ve Got Mail.”
Repeat that “steak out” night we had WAY back in the days before we were a couple. (Must include: grilled steak outside, a macaroni salad from HyVee, and your potato, onion and pepper concoction that usually causes a huge burned mess at the bottom of a fry pan. Oh … and wash all of the dishes.)
Play a game with me. Don’t gloat if you win.
Walk miles and miles with me in the winter wonderland. (Bonus points if that winter wonderland is around the North Shore in Minnesota or the mountains in Colorado.)
Suggest cross country skiing or snowshoeing, and follow up on that suggestion.
Go downhill skiing with me and make sure my sister or our sons are along so you can sit in the ski lodge while I have a skiing partner.
Make homemade Valentine sugar cookies with me.
Rearrange a room with me. (You know how I love change!)
Do something creative with me. Teach me how to make stained glass decorations. Try knitting or crocheting with me. Color a picture or make a collage with me.
Laugh with me. A lot. Like even more than we usually laugh on an average day.
Take pictures of the entire day and surprise me at the end of the day with the best ones.
Wash the dogs. All three of them.
Write a love letter to me. Tell me why you’d marry me all over again.
Ask me to try on some of my favorite outfits and be interested … no, be ASTOUNDED in my ability to accessorize.
Have an at-home facial with me. And please, I beg of you, let me take a selfie of the two of us.
Paint my fingernails and toenails a festive shade of glittery red.
Massage my feet while we watch a movie on the couch together.
Cover me with a favorite cozy afghan when I fall asleep watching that movie.
Most of all … and this is so very important … look at me several times during the day and when I catch you looking at me, smile. Smile that big slowly-developing smile that starts with a twinkle in your eye and ends with your whole face lighting up like you’re seeing something amazing for the first time in your life.
Tell me that you love me … and better yet, show me that you love me.
So … pick and choose. All of these things are doable even in a pandemic. And if you’re thinking there are FAR too many activities to do JUST on Valentine’s Day, feel free to do them ANY day. Like Wednesday. I’m totally up for any of these surprises at any time. And if you notice, not once do I mention diamond-anything, lingerie, or roses. You’re off the hook on those things. Now … brush up your dance moves and start thinking of new ways to rearrange our living room. That’s all you have to do for your “high maintenance” wife to delight her on Valentine’s Day … or ANY day.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.