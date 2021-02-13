Murray: My grownup Valentine's Day wish list

Paint my fingernails and toenails a festive shade of glittery red.

Massage my feet while we watch a movie on the couch together.

Cover me with a favorite cozy afghan when I fall asleep watching that movie.

Most of all … and this is so very important … look at me several times during the day and when I catch you looking at me, smile. Smile that big slowly-developing smile that starts with a twinkle in your eye and ends with your whole face lighting up like you’re seeing something amazing for the first time in your life.

Tell me that you love me … and better yet, show me that you love me.

So … pick and choose. All of these things are doable even in a pandemic. And if you’re thinking there are FAR too many activities to do JUST on Valentine’s Day, feel free to do them ANY day. Like Wednesday. I’m totally up for any of these surprises at any time. And if you notice, not once do I mention diamond-anything, lingerie, or roses. You’re off the hook on those things. Now … brush up your dance moves and start thinking of new ways to rearrange our living room. That’s all you have to do for your “high maintenance” wife to delight her on Valentine’s Day … or ANY day.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

