Murray: My favorite flower matches my personality

If pressed to choose your favorite flower, what would it be? I’ve always been partial to roses, but I never actually grow them. I love the kind that comes with a beautiful ribbon tied around a vase brimming with red ones.
The kind I DO grow is the one I would call my favorite, especially at this time of year. I LOVE impatiens … any color will do, but a red double impatiens makes my heart the happiest. As I was watering my many pots full of my favorite flowers the other day, I started comparing my life to theirs. Like the impatiens, I, too, prefer shade. Not only do I produce my best work in the shade, I feel better, happier, and more energetic than I do when strong rays of sunshine are beating down on me.
Like the impatiens, I, too, am “impatient.” Honestly, I used to think I was pretty laid-back and patient…and to the objective observer simply watching me, it may seem that I still am. Ask my immediate family, though, and you’ll get the real story.
I may look relaxed, but I’m doing a million things in my head and my heart is doing its “normal” flip-flopping that may be a concern to most people, but just the way I function everyday. I can’t stand to sit and do nothing. I’d rather stand, or better yet, pace or walk long distances. Waiting for anything makes me crazy…simply because waiting usually involves sitting, and sitting usually signals to the rest of my body that it’s time to sleep.
Oh, I’m a joy to be around. I’m an antsy, crazy creative-type who usually does several things at once and yearns for a quiet moment to just do nothing, and yet if that moment ever arrives, I fill it up with more activities than I have time for.
In fact, when I was younger, my parents joked that if I had a free hour, I’d probably search for yet another job to fill the time. The thing is…they were right. I must love to juggle several things at once. “The more you have to do, the more you get done” is one of my many mantras.
So, my impatience even attracts me to my favorite flower. There’s never much waiting involved to see them sprout their beautiful blossoms. And once the blossoms arrive, they just stay that way all summer long.
Besides loving shade, impatiens also love to be hydrated. I’ve taken many a plant that seemed to be on its last legs and given it some TLC and lots of water, and in a day or two at most, my impatiens went through a huge transformation. Like the impatiens, I find water transformative and am never too far away from my HydroFlask full of it.
I just learned that the name “impatiens” stems from a Latin word referring to sudden bursting of the ripe seed pods when touched. Therefore, a common name is “touch-me-not.” Therein lies another similarity. I’m not fond of people invading my space and touching my shoulder or arm, or any other part of my body. I’m not fond of handshakes, especially after what the world just went through last year. I’m not fond of hugs, unless they are with my family or close friends. I may just be a Howie Mandel wannabe in this regard.
As I researched a little more about my favorite flower, I found descriptive phrases such as “an old standby” that “brightens up any dark spot.” They also can “easily and reliably be grown throughout the winter months” when brought inside. Impatiens are “shade-loving,” “tender but hardy,” and react well with coffee grounds. Even my favorite flower likes to be a little caffeinated every now and then.
Causes for blooming to halt include being stressed by drought or receiving too much sun. Spot on for both of these for me as well!
There is one respect of my favorite impatiens that is polar opposite of my personality, and that involves a certain season where it simply won’t survive if kept outside. My poor impatiens is destined to be “tuckered out” and won’t survive the winter. Many North Iowans can relate to this, but I’m one of those rare people who can’t spend enough time outside in the winter.
Maybe I should start researching my resemblance to the evergreen.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.