Murray: My favorite flower matches my personality

Oh, I’m a joy to be around. I’m an antsy, crazy creative-type who usually does several things at once and yearns for a quiet moment to just do nothing, and yet if that moment ever arrives, I fill it up with more activities than I have time for.

In fact, when I was younger, my parents joked that if I had a free hour, I’d probably search for yet another job to fill the time. The thing is…they were right. I must love to juggle several things at once. “The more you have to do, the more you get done” is one of my many mantras.

So, my impatience even attracts me to my favorite flower. There’s never much waiting involved to see them sprout their beautiful blossoms. And once the blossoms arrive, they just stay that way all summer long.

Besides loving shade, impatiens also love to be hydrated. I’ve taken many a plant that seemed to be on its last legs and given it some TLC and lots of water, and in a day or two at most, my impatiens went through a huge transformation. Like the impatiens, I find water transformative and am never too far away from my HydroFlask full of it.