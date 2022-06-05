Murray: Month 5 of Living Dangerously: Meet New People

For some, meeting new people is an everyday occurrence. For a writer whose co-workers are her three dogs (and some construction guys working on her house for months), the occasion doesn’t often present itself. The past month, however, was filled with new people of all ages and walks of life and was enough of a change in routine that it fit perfectly in my “months of living dangerously.”

I’ll let you in on a little secret. I’m not that much of an outgoing person. In fact, I’m still the little girl whose teachers commented what a “reserved” person I was. What does that even mean? The comment still lurks in the depths of my mind.

And then I found the stage where I could be anyone. It didn’t matter how “reserved” I was in everyday life. The crazier the character, the more fun it was for me for meld into and share with my audiences. And somehow, pieces of all the characters I’ve played over my 50-something years have become parts of me. It turns out “reserved” is still at my core, but I can “play” outgoing, boisterous, over-the-top, and so many other adjectives as well. And in pretending to be those things, I’ve perhaps embraced those attributes more than I know…enough to be called a “people person” by many instead of my old “reserved” comment.

In any case, the past month introduced me to people on my very first bus trip with almost all “seniors.” I reconnected with old family members and met some new ones at an aunt’s funeral. Wonderfully talented people were met while I interviewed them for stories that I write for our church newsletter. And I reconnected with a couple old college friends who surprised me with a visit for the day.

And then there was the stage…this time it was back to the children’s theatre, where our sons had taken classes and graced the stage many years ago. It was like going home again in one sense as my husband and I acted in many shows there in the past and even hit the road in traveling shows. This time, however, no family members were in the cast, and with the exception of a couple men who I know from the community theatre, it was an ALL girl cast, a group that was completely new to me.

Here’s what went through my head before taking the role of a mean headmistress of a boarding school… Would I know how to relate to girls since being a “Boy Mom” for over a quarter of a century? Would they accept me into their very talented group? Would they think I was just some other adult who would police their every move, onstage and off? Could I learn the plethora of lines in very British English in a short period of time? Did I have the crazy amount of time to commit to another show?

Before I had too long to ponder the answers, I said yes and jumped into rehearsal. I have found each and every person to be delightful in their own way. There’s the girl who was almost horrified the first day of rehearsal when I told her I had matching shoes. There’s the girl who complimented me on my shoes a little later. There’s the girl who offered me a dandelion one day and candy another. I hear fun girl talk and get to share in backstage laughter. I get smiles and a huge amount of support from this group I felt leery about joining initially. I feel like a part of this family that has only come together a few weeks ago and will only be around for a little over a week more.

It turns out meeting new people energizes this “reserved” person after all. Sometimes saying yes to something that scares you is exactly what you needed.

And if you’d like to see what saying yes looks like, come to “A Little Princess: Sara Crewe” at Stebens Children’s Theatre running June 8-12. It’s delightful and the girls would love to meet you!

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

