Murray: Miracles come with mixed emotions

Bella needed help getting into the vet’s office, and a very strong young vet tech gently picked her up and brought her safely into the examination room. All of a sudden, any excitement we had about puppies turned to concern about our sweet 5-year-old Bella. She had to have an emergency c-section and hysterectomy and my heart stayed with her in the operating room although my sobbing body went home to wait out the surgery time in privacy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For those of you who don’t have a family pet, you may not sense the urgency or the worry that pet owners have when their beloved pets have something wrong with them. Let me put it this way: we love that dog more than we love most people. That’s a little harsh, because we are “people persons,” but you get the idea.

What can you do when you are waiting but blame yourself, think of all of the “what ifs,” sob, and pray. My prayers centered on Bella, as there is no other dog who has seemed to know me better than I know myself. She has a way of making everyone in our family feel like WE are her favorite. This sweet dog has been the best mother and I just couldn’t lose her.