Murray: Miracles come with mixed emotions

I've been crying my eyes out for days, and it turns out I have an unending supply of tears. For what seemed like a happy time in our household, it didn’t take long for things to go south pretty quickly.
If you have read my columns in the past couple years, you might remember my Golden Retriever, Bella, giving birth to 10 puppies, which we affectionately tagged as “The Murray Big 10.” What a joyous time in our lives to witness the birth of that litter … and to raise those sweet souls and then see them go to their forever families. (Well, we saw 9 of them leave; we kept “Tess the 10th” for ourselves.)
Imagine our excitement to have Bella ready to deliver another litter of precious pups this year! Her due date came and went, and we figured every pregnancy is a little different. Then all of a sudden, it was time. Her water broke and she delivered her first puppy of her 2020 litter, a boy who we named Theo.
When contractions and labor seemed to come to a screeching halt, of course my husband and I called our vet’s office a few times. We were assured that sometimes birth can take its time, just as in a human birth. Bella wasn’t in distress in the least, still eating, drinking, and slowly walking outside for bathroom breaks.
Cue to later, though, and we were in the vet’s office with her and little Theo, who was doing just fine but needed to be with his mama.
Bella needed help getting into the vet’s office, and a very strong young vet tech gently picked her up and brought her safely into the examination room. All of a sudden, any excitement we had about puppies turned to concern about our sweet 5-year-old Bella. She had to have an emergency c-section and hysterectomy and my heart stayed with her in the operating room although my sobbing body went home to wait out the surgery time in privacy.
For those of you who don’t have a family pet, you may not sense the urgency or the worry that pet owners have when their beloved pets have something wrong with them. Let me put it this way: we love that dog more than we love most people. That’s a little harsh, because we are “people persons,” but you get the idea.
What can you do when you are waiting but blame yourself, think of all of the “what ifs,” sob, and pray. My prayers centered on Bella, as there is no other dog who has seemed to know me better than I know myself. She has a way of making everyone in our family feel like WE are her favorite. This sweet dog has been the best mother and I just couldn’t lose her.
Of course, we were also worried about Theo and the rest of his brothers and sisters. We drove back to the vet’s office with sick feelings in the pits of our stomachs, wanting to see her, but dreading the unknown. I’ll spare more of the details, but Bella made it through the surgeries with flying colors, and Theo was joined with Simon and Princess Buttercup. Three gorgeous little Golden pups and a healthy mama to boot! Life was worth celebrating except for the news of the seven puppies who didn’t make it.
Have you ever felt simultaneous joy and sorrow? Our hearts felt like they were going to explode, and my tears and emotions spilled out into the open for the world to see. My prayer had been answered PLUS we had three healthy little souls to raise. Why, then, did I mourn the seven who I’d never meet while cooing at the three who were alive? It’s hard to wipe away the bad news while celebrating the good, but I’ve tried my best over these past few days, even as tears roll down my cheeks.
We’ve since had another vet check-up which resulted in the news of a healthy mama and babies. Each puppy is thriving and Bella is a rockstar mama, even through her own recovery. Dogs amaze me. Life amazes me. And both have shown me that I should expect the unexpected, be thankful for what I have, and snuggle those three we’re now calling “The Murray Miracles” as well as our sweet, sweet Bella.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.