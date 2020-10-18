Murray: Memories of being scared ... and scarred

The next room involved a dinner party scene where the host was preparing to show his guests what he was serving to them. He reached to uncover the huge platter to show a REAL live person’s head! Two rooms into the house, and my little heart was beating out of my chest.

The third room was full of witches stirring their huge bubbling cauldron, cackling with delight as they chose people from the tour group to talk about. Since my dad was the assistant principal at the high school, he was pretty well-known in town, and to my horror, even the witches knew him! As they talked about my dad and his pretty little girls, I about lost my mind.

Fortunately, there was a “panic door” after this room that allowed people to exit the house before being led into an ominous pitch black hall, lit up only with a strobe light. I remember seeing what I thought were eyeballs hanging on strings from the ceiling. My imagination got the best of me, and along with my little sister crying in my dad’s arms by this time, I, too, had had enough. Dad took the exit with the two of us, and Mom decided to finish seeing the haunted house alone. Alone! Can you imagine what went through my head for the next 15 minutes or so? I couldn’t believe Mom CHOSE to go by herself through the rest of the house. I was sure I had seen her for the last time, and I couldn’t believe Dad was allowing her to certainly disappear forever.