Murray: Memories of being scared ... and scarred

For a person who truly adores scaring other people, I will admit … I frighten SO very easily myself. With Halloween right around the corner, I’ve been reminiscing about some of the haunted houses I’ve gone through in my lifetime.
Picture this: a rickety old two-story house situated on a riverbank that winds through the center of town. This house was scheduled to be demolished, so a group from town decided to stage a haunted house in it before the demolition date. People from town lined up outside, waiting to enter this ridiculously scary house on their own accord. Haunting music blared out of the house, and screams from inside ripped through the night air, preparing the crowd for certain terror.
I was in elementary school when my parents decided to take my little sister and me to this first haunted house that I can remember. It was sponsored by a service club in town, so Mom and Dad thought it would certainly be acceptable for the family to go through it together.
As we stepped inside, we were guided through a couple of rooms with scenes set up to scare the living daylights out of us. The first room was an old-fashioned dentist’s office, complete with an insane dentist torturing his poor patient. Of course, the dentist acted like he was going to grab another “patient” from our group, and I couldn’t have grabbed my dad’s hand any tighter in the process.
The next room involved a dinner party scene where the host was preparing to show his guests what he was serving to them. He reached to uncover the huge platter to show a REAL live person’s head! Two rooms into the house, and my little heart was beating out of my chest.
The third room was full of witches stirring their huge bubbling cauldron, cackling with delight as they chose people from the tour group to talk about. Since my dad was the assistant principal at the high school, he was pretty well-known in town, and to my horror, even the witches knew him! As they talked about my dad and his pretty little girls, I about lost my mind.
Fortunately, there was a “panic door” after this room that allowed people to exit the house before being led into an ominous pitch black hall, lit up only with a strobe light. I remember seeing what I thought were eyeballs hanging on strings from the ceiling. My imagination got the best of me, and along with my little sister crying in my dad’s arms by this time, I, too, had had enough. Dad took the exit with the two of us, and Mom decided to finish seeing the haunted house alone. Alone! Can you imagine what went through my head for the next 15 minutes or so? I couldn’t believe Mom CHOSE to go by herself through the rest of the house. I was sure I had seen her for the last time, and I couldn’t believe Dad was allowing her to certainly disappear forever.
Of course, Mom survived, and our family tried a few other haunted houses in the years to come. “Tried” is the key word here as the closest we came to going through some spooky houses was simply standing outside of them, waiting in line.
My sister and I backed out on entering a different haunted house in town a few years later because ANOTHER witch knew our dad. This frightening old cackling witch hung her head out of a third story window, yelling at the crowd below. For most people, this was all in fun. For my sister and me … not so much. Once again, the witch called out my dad’s name, and I couldn’t begin to fathom just what would happen to us inside since we “had a target on our heads.” No panic exit for us that year … we never even made it to the front door.
You would think I’d experienced more than enough scares with haunted houses as a kid to inflict terror on my own kids by enticing them to enter a haunted house. But no, somehow I thought my little boys might love to be scared. The YMCA kids Halloween party included a “kids only” haunted house, and I thought that would be a perfect introductory one for them. Both brothers dressed in their precious little costumes entered, little brother clutching his big brother’s hand. As my husband and I waited for them to exit, we heard screams of terror, screams that sounded vaguely familiar. Our boys ran out of the exit and into our arms, sobbing and asking us why we “MADE them go in there.”
I guess life is scary enough without forcing even more terror into it. Maybe our family is better off being the scarers than being the scared. Have a Happy Halloween, no matter how scary you choose to make it!
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!