Murray: Marlafaye taught me more about Myself

After four months of breaking out of my comfort zone or as I like to call it, “living dangerously,” I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve always liked the saying, “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.” I wanted to achieve something different, so this is one reason for the change in my habits.

I haven’t done earth-shattering things every month, but they’ve been enough to rattle me at times, and sometimes I think I need to be shaken up to take notice of where I am and where I want to be. To recap, I’ve gone ice fishing on Lake of the Woods; I survived a lousy bout of Covid, and I went dog-sledding in the northern woods of MN.

This past month was consumed with portraying a character onstage who was very much unlike the real Michelle. “Marlafaye” was loud, brash, and boisterous…very much the type of person who “you’d want on your side if you were in a bar fight,” as another character pointed out in The Savannah Sipping Society. She was fearless with a hidden vulnerability that she didn’t often let surface. The life of the party, she was someone you always wanted to be but didn’t know if you could handle being THAT much 24/7. She was a spitfire who’d make you smile and simultaneously roll your eyes and in other words, a true joy to portray for 2 hours every night!

Being onstage for some people might be truly stepping out of their comfort zone, but it’s always been my happy place. I wanted to choose something WAY out of MY “ordinary” to check off in my 4th month of living dangerously, but I realized that “being” someone else really takes it out of me. Maybe JUST playing Marlafaye nightly was enough.

There’s a little Marlafaye in everyone. This is what she taught me:

*Tell it like it is…even if it’s not what others want to hear.

*When you’re thirsty, drink. When you’re hungry, eat.

*Wear the clothes that make you feel comfortable.

*When there’s only one costume left (or so the story goes in the play), embrace it.

*If you really want to feel like a new person, change your looks.

*Don’t let anyone tell you NO.

*Follow your dreams, even if your path veers a bit from where you thought it might lead.

*Try new things.

*You might find new friends in the strangest places.

*Stay positive.

*Learn from your parents.

*Live larger than life.

*Be LOUD!

*Learn to laugh at yourself. You’ll never be out of good material.

*Other people often have problems worse than yours.

*Always carry a big purse.

I always carry a part of each character with me, long after the show is but a memory. Maybe this is one reason I can’t tear myself away from the theatre. So many characters, so little time! Each passing year in the theatre brings different experiences and opportunities to learn something new.

Besides my newly found Marlafaye wisdom, I’ve learned:

*Life is too short not to pursue whatever makes you happy. Don’t wait for “the right time” to do that special thing you’ve always wanted to do.

*Memorizing lines can be a little tougher with each passing decade. However, “use it or lose it” and exercise your most important muscle of all…your brain!

*Changing costumes eight times in one show can make you a faster dresser in real life.

*Slip on a wig and an accent and you can really throw people for a loop.

*Eating onstage is fun…unless you choke on a baguette at an inopportune time. (And if you do, be sure to do it in character and follow up with a sip of champagne.)

*Appreciate all the people who took the time to come and see you onstage.

*A little 12-minute “lay down” on a favorite recliner and under a light blanket with your dogs at your feet can prepare you for anything…even (or ESPECIALLY) being Marlafaye nightly.

Eight more months left in my year of living dangerously. Have any suggestions of things for me to try? Feel free to email me and I may choose YOURS!

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

